Nokia G20 Goes on Sale in India via Amazon, Nokia Website: Price, Offers, Specifications

Nokia G20 packs a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 July 2021 11:55 IST
Nokia G20 is offered in two colours

Highlights
  • Nokia G20 is priced at Rs. 12,999
  • The phone is available at a Rs. 500 discount
  • Nokia G20 has a 5,050mAh battery that can last up to three days

Nokia G20 has gone on sale in India for the first time after its launch earlier this month. The budget-friendly offering from brand licensee HMD Global is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration but has two colour options to choose from. It packs a quad rear camera setup and a notch for the selfie camera. The phone comes with slim bezels on the side and a thicker chin with the Nokia branding. Nokia G20 also has a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Nokia G20 price in India, sale offers

Nokia G20 is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. It comes in Glacier and Night colour options. The phone is available for purchase via Amazon and Nokia India website, and both are offering a discount of Rs. 500. On Amazon, you can select a Rs. 500 coupon to get the discount while on the Nokia website, you can use code FLAT500 at checkout to get the discount.

Amazon also has no-cost EMI options and up to Rs. 11,100 off on exchange.

Nokia G20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia G20 runs Android 11 and the company has promised two years of updates. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and a notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the Nokia G20 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

In terms of optics, Nokia G20 packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Nokia G20 include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5, GPS, NFC, 3.5mmm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer (g-sensor), and gyroscope. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side. Nokia G20 is backed by a 5,050mAh battery with support for 10W charging and the company says it can last up to three days. It has an IPX2 build that measures 164.9x76.0x9.2mm and weighs 197 grams.

Further reading: Nokia G20, Nokia G20 Price in India, Nokia G20 Specifications, Nokia, HMD Global
Vineet Washington
EU Lawmaker Gets Backing for Tougher EU Tech Rules Aimed at Facebook, Google, Others

