Nokia G20 has gone on sale in India for the first time after its launch earlier this month. The budget-friendly offering from brand licensee HMD Global is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration but has two colour options to choose from. It packs a quad rear camera setup and a notch for the selfie camera. The phone comes with slim bezels on the side and a thicker chin with the Nokia branding. Nokia G20 also has a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Nokia G20 price in India, sale offers

Nokia G20 is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. It comes in Glacier and Night colour options. The phone is available for purchase via Amazon and Nokia India website, and both are offering a discount of Rs. 500. On Amazon, you can select a Rs. 500 coupon to get the discount while on the Nokia website, you can use code FLAT500 at checkout to get the discount.

Amazon also has no-cost EMI options and up to Rs. 11,100 off on exchange.

Nokia G20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia G20 runs Android 11 and the company has promised two years of updates. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and a notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the Nokia G20 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

In terms of optics, Nokia G20 packs a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Nokia G20 include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5, GPS, NFC, 3.5mmm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer (g-sensor), and gyroscope. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well as a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side. Nokia G20 is backed by a 5,050mAh battery with support for 10W charging and the company says it can last up to three days. It has an IPX2 build that measures 164.9x76.0x9.2mm and weighs 197 grams.

