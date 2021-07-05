Technology News
Nokia G20 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia G20 is backed by a 5,050mAh battery and the company says it can last up to three days on a single charge.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 5 July 2021 17:25 IST
Nokia G20 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia G20 has a notch for the selfie camera

Highlights
  • Nokia G20 has been launched with a single 4GB RAM option
  • The phone comes in two colours
  • Nokia G20 has a 48-megapixel primary sensor

Nokia G20 has launched in India as the latest budget friendly offering from brand licensee HMD Global. The phone is offered in two colours and a single RAM and storage configuration. Nokia G20 sports a quad rear camera setup and a notch for the selfie camera. The phone comes with a pattern on the back and is powered by an octa-core SoC. The company says it can last up to three days on a single charge. The launch comes shortly after it was spotted on a banner ad on Amazon India, announcing the upcoming pre-orders.

Nokia G20 price in India

Nokia G20 is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is offered in Glacier and Night colour options. The phone will be available for purchase via Nokia India website and Amazon India starting July 15. Pre-booking will start on Amazon and Nokia website from July 7 at 12pm (noon). As mentioned, prior to HMD Global's launch press statement, the Nokia G20 was spotted on Amazon India, in a banner ad detailing the pre-order date.

Nokia G20 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia G20 runs Android 11 with two years of updates promised by the company. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 20:9 aspect ratio and a notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the Nokia G20 is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

For photos and videos, there is a quad rear camera setup on the Nokia G20 that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 5-megapixel sensor with an utra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, the phone features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the Nokia G20 include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5, GPS, NFC, 3.5mmm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer (g-sensor), and gyroscope. There is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner as well. Nokia G20 is backed by a 5,050mAh battery with support for 10W charging. In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164.9x76.0x9.2mm and weighs 197 grams. It has an IPX2 build and a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side.

Comments

Further reading: Nokia G20, Nokia G20 Price in India, Nokia G20 Specifications, Nokia, HMD Global
Vineet Washington
Sirisha Bandla, Indian-Born Astronaut, to Fly With Richard Branson in Virgin Galactic Spaceflight on July 11

Nokia G20 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, Quad-Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
