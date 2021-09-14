Technology News
loading

Nokia G10 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Offers 

Nokia G10 price in India is Rs. 12,149. 

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 September 2021 18:49 IST
Nokia G10 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Offers 

Nokia G10 is now on sale in India  

Highlights
  • Nokia G10 is the latest addition to the Nokia G-series
  • Nokia G10 is available in a single RAM and storage configuration
  • Nokia is offering a one-year replacement guarantee for Nokia G10

Nokia G10 has been launched in India as the latest budget-friendly offering from Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The phone is offered in two colours and a single RAM and storage configuration. The handset comes as the latest addition to the Nokia G-series and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The Nokia G10 sports a triple rear camera setup with AI modes and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC under the hood and packs a 5,050mAh battery.

Nokia G10 price in India, availability

The new Nokia G10 is priced at Rs. 12,149 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is offered in two Night and Dusk colour options. The handset is available for purchase on Nokia India's official website and Amazon. The company is offering a one-year replacement guarantee on the handset.

Nokia has partnered with Jio to offer discounts on the smartphone. Jio subscribers can get a 10 percent “instant price support” and pay Rs. 11,150 for the handset purchased from selected retail stores or the MyJio app. Jio users doing a recharge of Rs 249 and above would be eligible for offers of up to Rs. 4,000 across Myntra, PharmEasy, Oyo, and MakeMyTrip.

Nokia G10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia G10 runs Android 11. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the Nokia G10 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

For photos and videos, there is a triple rear camera setup on the Nokia G10 that includes a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. In the front, the phone features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone has Night mode and Portrait mode along with AI camera features. Connectivity options on the Nokia G10 include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5, GPS, NFC, 3.5mmm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Sensors onboard include accelerometer (g-sensor), ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The handset has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. Nokia G10 is backed by a 5,050mAh battery.

In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164.9X76X9.2mm and weighs 197 grams.

Realme is retiring its “X” series. We discussed the new Realme GT 5G and GT Master Edition on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia G10, Nokia G10 Price in India, Nokia G10 Specification, Android 11, Nokia, HMD Global
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nintendo Switch Receives Price Cut Ahead of OLED Model Launch

Related Stories

Nokia G10 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Offers 
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  2. Nokia G50 5G Price, Full Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch 
  3. iPhone 13 Launch Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
  4. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Launch Teased by Amazon
  5. Infinix Zero X Series With Periscope Lens, MediaTek Helio G95 SoC Launched
  6. Nokia C01 Plus With Android 11 (Go Edition), Jio Offers Debuts in India
  7. OnePlus 9T With 108-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Said to Launch in Q3
  8. Jio Introduces New Rs. 75 Prepaid Recharge Plan for Jio Phone Users
  9. Battlegrounds Mobile India Update 1.6 Brings Flora Menace Mode
  10. Bioscience Firm Plans to Resurrect Woolly Mammoths in Next 5 Years
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia G10 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Offers 
  2. Nintendo Switch Receives Price Cut Ahead of OLED Model Launch
  3. Cryptocurrency Mining, Trading to Face Crackdown in China's Hebei Province
  4. Facebook, Twitter Fined by Russia for Not Deleting Banned Content
  5. Oppo Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition With Kodak Cameras-Inspired Design Unveiled
  6. Oppo A55, Oppo A16 India Launch Tipped to Take Place Later in September: Expected Price, Specifications
  7. Huawei MateBook 13s, MateBook 14s Laptops With 11th Gen Intel Core Processors, 2K Touchscreens Launched
  8. Micromax In 1b Users in India Get Android 11 OS Update
  9. Thicc Boi SP, a Heavily Modded Game Boy Advance SP, to Be Available Commercially With Even More Additions
  10. OnePlus 9RT Launch Date Tipped for October 15: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com