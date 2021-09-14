Nokia G10 has been launched in India as the latest budget-friendly offering from Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The phone is offered in two colours and a single RAM and storage configuration. The handset comes as the latest addition to the Nokia G-series and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The Nokia G10 sports a triple rear camera setup with AI modes and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC under the hood and packs a 5,050mAh battery.
The new Nokia G10 is priced at Rs. 12,149 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is offered in two Night and Dusk colour options. The handset is available for purchase on Nokia India's official website and Amazon. The company is offering a one-year replacement guarantee on the handset.
Nokia has partnered with Jio to offer discounts on the smartphone. Jio subscribers can get a 10 percent “instant price support” and pay Rs. 11,150 for the handset purchased from selected retail stores or the MyJio app. Jio users doing a recharge of Rs 249 and above would be eligible for offers of up to Rs. 4,000 across Myntra, PharmEasy, Oyo, and MakeMyTrip.
The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia G10 runs Android 11. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the Nokia G10 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).
For photos and videos, there is a triple rear camera setup on the Nokia G10 that includes a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. In the front, the phone features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone has Night mode and Portrait mode along with AI camera features. Connectivity options on the Nokia G10 include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5, GPS, NFC, 3.5mmm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.
Sensors onboard include accelerometer (g-sensor), ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The handset has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. Nokia G10 is backed by a 5,050mAh battery.
In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164.9X76X9.2mm and weighs 197 grams.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement