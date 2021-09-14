Nokia G10 has been launched in India as the latest budget-friendly offering from Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The phone is offered in two colours and a single RAM and storage configuration. The handset comes as the latest addition to the Nokia G-series and features a 6.5-inch HD+ display. The Nokia G10 sports a triple rear camera setup with AI modes and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone has an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC under the hood and packs a 5,050mAh battery.

Nokia G10 price in India, availability

The new Nokia G10 is priced at Rs. 12,149 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. It is offered in two Night and Dusk colour options. The handset is available for purchase on Nokia India's official website and Amazon. The company is offering a one-year replacement guarantee on the handset.

Nokia has partnered with Jio to offer discounts on the smartphone. Jio subscribers can get a 10 percent “instant price support” and pay Rs. 11,150 for the handset purchased from selected retail stores or the MyJio app. Jio users doing a recharge of Rs 249 and above would be eligible for offers of up to Rs. 4,000 across Myntra, PharmEasy, Oyo, and MakeMyTrip.

Nokia G10 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia G10 runs Android 11. The smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop-style notch for the selfie camera. Under the hood, the Nokia G10 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card (up to 512GB).

For photos and videos, there is a triple rear camera setup on the Nokia G10 that includes a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. In the front, the phone features an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone has Night mode and Portrait mode along with AI camera features. Connectivity options on the Nokia G10 include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth v5, GPS, NFC, 3.5mmm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

Sensors onboard include accelerometer (g-sensor), ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The handset has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. Nokia G10 is backed by a 5,050mAh battery.

In terms of dimensions, the phone measures 164.9X76X9.2mm and weighs 197 grams.

