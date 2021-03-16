Technology News
Nokia G10 With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC May Launch on April 8, Pricing and Specifications Surface Online

Nokia G10 could come with a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel primary sensor.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 16 March 2021 17:55 IST
Nokia G10 may be offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • Nokia G10 could backed by a 4,000mAh battery
  • The phone could come with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter
  • Nokia has not shared any details for Nokia G10

Nokia G10 is expected to come with the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery, according to a report. The phone will be a budget-friendly offering from the company and its brand licensee HMD Global recently announced an event for April 8 where it is expected to unveil Nokia G10. It appears like all the key specifications for the phone have leaked ahead of the launch. As per the leaked details, the phone could be offered in two colour options and may have up to 4GB of RAM.

Nokia G10 price (expected)

A report by NokiaPowerUser states Nokia G10 could be priced around Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant. There is a 4GB + 64GB storage model as well but pricing for this has not been shared. It could be offered in blue and purple colours.

Nokia G10 could be launched on April 8 as Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has announced an event for the date through a press release.

Nokia G10 specifications (expected)

As per the report by NokiaPowerUser, Nokia G10 is expected to run Android 11 out-of-the-box. It is expected to feature a 6.38-inch HD+ display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Nokia G10 could be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC and come with 3GB or 4GB of RAM. For storage, the phone is expected to come with 32GB and 64GB variants that could both be expandable via microSD card (up to 512GB).

For photos and videos, Nokia G10 may be equipped with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, the phone may feature a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on Nokia G10 could include Wi-Fi, 4G, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port for charging. Sensors onboard may include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, and face unlock. Nokia G10 is expected to come with a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. The phone could be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. In terms of dimensions, it could measure 160.97x75.99x8.7mm and weigh 180 grams.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Nokia G10

Nokia G10

Display 6.38-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 11
Nokia G10, Nokia G10 Price, Nokia G10 Specifications, Nokia, HMD Global
Vineet Washington
