Nokia Cable With 2GB RAM, Android 10 Appears on Geekbench

HMD Global seems to working on a new Nokia phone codenamed 'Cable'. The phone appeared on Geekbench under the name HMD Global Cable, revealing some specifications. The Nokia phone will run on Android 10. It scored 100 in the single-core test and 280 in the multi-core test. It's listed with a Qualcomm processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. HMD Global seems to be continuing with the trend of naming its phones after superheroes from the Marvel Universe; Cable is a character in the Marvel comics who also features in the Deadpool 2 movie.

The Geekbench listing of the upcoming Nokia Cable was spotted by Nokiamob. The listing shows that the Nokia phone will come with an ARM Qualcomm quad-core processor with cores clocked at 1.30 GHz, although the exact processer has not been mentioned. The listing was uploaded on October 16 this year. While the Geekbench scores are moderate, they are better than those of the Nokia C1, as per the report.

Meanwhile, HMD Global launched the Nokia 8000 4G and Nokia 6300 4G feature phones earlier this month. Both phones run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor and pack a 1,500mAh removable battery. The Nokia 8000 is offered in Onyx Black, Opal White, Topaz Blue, and Cintrine Gold colour options, whereas the Nokia 6300 4G was launched in Cyan Green, Light Charcoal, and Powder White colours.

The Nokia 8000 4G features a 2-megapixel rear camera with flash while the Nokia 6300 4G has a VGA camera also with a flash. In terms of the display, the Nokia 8000 4G has a 2.8-inch QVGA display, while the Nokia 6300 4G has a smaller 2.4-inch QVGA display.

