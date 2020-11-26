Technology News
loading

Nokia Cable With 2GB RAM, Android 10 Appears on Geekbench

Nokia Cable scored 100 in the single-core test and 280 in the multi-core test.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 26 November 2020 13:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia Cable With 2GB RAM, Android 10 Appears on Geekbench

A Geekbench listing of the upcoming Nokia Cable phone reveals it scored 280 in the multi-core test

Highlights
  • Nokia Cable has been spotted on Geekbench
  • The upcoming Nokia phone scored 100 in single-core test
  • HMD Global appears to continue naming phones after Marvel characters

HMD Global seems to working on a new Nokia phone codenamed 'Cable'. The phone appeared on Geekbench under the name HMD Global Cable, revealing some specifications. The Nokia phone will run on Android 10. It scored 100 in the single-core test and 280 in the multi-core test. It's listed with a Qualcomm processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. HMD Global seems to be continuing with the trend of naming its phones after superheroes from the Marvel Universe; Cable is a character in the Marvel comics who also features in the Deadpool 2 movie.

The Geekbench listing of the upcoming Nokia Cable was spotted by Nokiamob. The listing shows that the Nokia phone will come with an ARM Qualcomm quad-core processor with cores clocked at 1.30 GHz, although the exact processer has not been mentioned. The listing was uploaded on October 16 this year. While the Geekbench scores are moderate, they are better than those of the Nokia C1, as per the report.

Meanwhile, HMD Global launched the Nokia 8000 4G and Nokia 6300 4G feature phones earlier this month. Both phones run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 processor and pack a 1,500mAh removable battery. The Nokia 8000 is offered in Onyx Black, Opal White, Topaz Blue, and Cintrine Gold colour options, whereas the Nokia 6300 4G was launched in Cyan Green, Light Charcoal, and Powder White colours.

The Nokia 8000 4G features a 2-megapixel rear camera with flash while the Nokia 6300 4G has a VGA camera also with a flash. In terms of the display, the Nokia 8000 4G has a 2.8-inch QVGA display, while the Nokia 6300 4G has a smaller 2.4-inch QVGA display.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia Cable, HMD Global Cable, HMD Global, Nokia
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.0.4 Update Brings 60fps Gameplay to PS5, Xbox Series S/X
PlayStation Plus Free Games Announced for December: Just Cause 4, Rocket Arena, Worms Rumble
Nokia Cable With 2GB RAM, Android 10 Appears on Geekbench
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 2.4 Debuts in India With Dual Rear Cameras
  2. Samsung Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02s Launched With 5,000mAh Battery
  3. Black Friday 2020 Deals Go Live: Best Offers to Grab From India
  4. Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Official Render Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  5. Vivo V20 Pro ‘Coming Soon’ to India, December 2 Arrival Tipped
  6. Micromax in 1b First Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Company Site
  7. Poco Separating from Xiaomi to Become an Independent Global Brand
  8. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  9. Vivo V20 Pro Pre-Orders Tipped to Include Cashback Offers
  10. PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Release Date, Price, Games, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Nokia Cable With 2GB RAM, Android 10 Appears on Geekbench
  2. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 1.0.4 Update Brings 60fps Gameplay to PS5, Xbox Series S/X
  3. Windows 10 Fall 2021 Update to Bring UI Overhaul, Android App Support: Report
  4. Google Hangouts Group Video Calling Has Been Killed; Users Are Redirected to Meet
  5. Vivo V21 Series Could Launch as Early as Q1 2021: Report
  6. iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Bill of Materials Surface Online, South Korean Components Dominate Value: Report
  7. Nokia 2.4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. MacBook Air, Pro, Mac Mini Users Facing Bluetooth Issues With First- and Third-Party Peripherals: Report
  9. Callers Will Soon Have to Dial ‘0’ Before Making Landline to Mobile Phone Calls: Telecom Department
  10. Vivo V20 Pro Registrations Begin in India, Launch Expected December 2
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com