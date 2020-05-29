Technology News
Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava, Nokia C2 Tennen With Dedicated Google Assistant Button Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia C2 Tava is already available on Cricket Wireless online store for $109.99.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 29 May 2020 13:13 IST
Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava, Nokia C2 Tennen With Dedicated Google Assistant Button Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia C5 Endi is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC

Highlights
  • Nokia C2 Tava is listed in a single Tempered Blue colour option
  • Nokia C5 Endi packs a 4,000mAh battery, is touted to last up to two days
  • Nokia C2 Tennen has similar specs as Nokia C2 Tava

Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava, and Nokia C2 Tennen have been announced by HMD Global. The Nokia C5 Endi comes with a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop-style notch up front. The Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen, on the other hand, have dual rear cameras at the back and traditional bezels on the top and bottom portions of the display. The three phones come with a dedicated Google Assistant button to activate the voice assistant easily, and the phones run on the latest Android 10 software as well.

Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava, Nokia C2 Tennen price, availability

The Nokia C5 Endi is priced at $169.99 (roughly Rs. 12,700) and is only available in a 3GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The Nokia C2 Tennen is priced at $69.99 (roughly Rs. 5,200) for a 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option, while the Nokia C2 Tava is priced at $109.99 (roughly Rs. 8,300) for its 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. All the three phones are exclusive to US carrier Cricket Wireless. The Nokia C5 Endi is set to go on sale via online and offline Cricket Wireless stores from June 5, whereas the Nokia C2 Tennen will go on sale from June 15. The Nokia C2 Tava, on the other hand, is already available via Cricket Wireless' online and offline stores. The Nokia C2 Tava is listed in a single Tempered Blue colour option. The Nokia C5 Endi is said to be available in a Deep Midnight Blue option, while the Nokia C2 Tennen will arrive in Steel in select national retail stores.

Nokia C5 specifications

Nokia C5 Endi runs on stock Android 10. The phone has a 6.5-inch HD+ waterdrop notch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio and is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor paired with 3GB RAM. Internal storage is listed to be at 32GB. The Nokia C5 Endi has a triple rear camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel main sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a last depth sensor for better portrait photography. Camera features include AI scene detection, recommended AI shot, Portrait Mode, HDR, Bokeh, and more. The Nokia C5 Endi is listed to pack a 4,000mAh battery that is touted to last up to two-days. The phone supports AI Face Unlock and has a dedicated Google Assistant button as well.

Nokia C2 Tava, Nokia C2 Tennen specifications

The Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen have a similar looking design, but have a significant price difference between them. The two phones are said to come with similar specifications like a 5.45-inch HD+ display and are reported to be powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor. There is a 2GB RAM on the both the phones, and they are listed to offer 32GB of internal storage to the customers. There is an option to expand it further (up to 128GB) using a microSD card slot.

nokia c2 tava tennen Nokia C2 Tava Nokia C2 Tennen

Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen have a similar looking design

The dual camera setup on the Nokia C2 Tava and Nokia C2 Tennen include an 8-megapixel main autofocus camera and a 2-megapixel secondary depth camera with flash support. Camera features include Recommended Shot, Portrait Mode with diverse bokeh styles -Classic, Star, Heart, Butterfly, Flake and waterdrop, and Full HD video recording. Up front, the phones have a 5-megapixel selfie camera for video calls. The two devices pack a 3,000mAh battery and this battery is also touted to last up to two days. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, and 4G LTE. The two phones support AI Face Unlock and a dedicated Google Assistant button. The company doesn't necessarily list out the differences between the Nokia C2 Tennen and Nokia C2 Tava, but more clarity should be obtained once the Nokia C2 Tennen goes on sale on June 15.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Nokia C2 Tennen

Nokia C2 Tennen

Display 5.45-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720
Nokia C2 Tava

Nokia C2 Tava

Display 5.45-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720
Nokia C5 Endi

Nokia C5 Endi

Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera Yes
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
Resolution 720
Nokia C5 Endi, Nokia C2 Tava, Nokia C2 Tennen With Dedicated Google Assistant Button Launched: Price, Specifications
