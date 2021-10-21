Technology News
Nokia C30 With Jio Exclusive Offer Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia C30 packs a 6,000mAh large battery onboard that supports 10W wired charging.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 October 2021 13:25 IST
Nokia C30 runs on Android 11 (Go Edition)

Highlights
  • Nokia C30 features a 6.82-inch HD+ display
  • Nokia C30 has a dual rear camera setup
  • Nokia C30 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Nokia C30 smartphone was launched in India on Thursday with exclusive offers from Jio. The Nokia C30 was unveiled globally in July this year and has finally arrived in the Indian market. The Nokia C30 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 10W wired charging. The budget phone has a waterdrop-style notch and comes with a dual camera setup that houses a 13-megapixel rear camera. The Nokia C30 has a rear mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The Jio exclusive offer entails a 10 percent discount up to Rs. 1,000 for all buyers.

Nokia C30 price in India, sale, offers

The new Nokia C30 is priced in India at Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options. It is available in Green and White colour finishes. The phone is up for sale across leading offline retail stores, e-commerce platforms and Nokia.com.

If the buyer avails the Jio exclusive offer on the purchase of the Nokia C30, they will get an instant price discount of 10 percent or a maximum of Rs. 1,000. Customers can avail the offer at participating retail stores or through the MyJio app. Users can also self-enrol via the MyJio app within 15 days of activating the phone. The company says that the price benefit will be passed directly to customer's bank account via UPI within 30 minutes of successful enrolment. Jio subscribers doing recharge of Rs. 249 and above will also be eligible for benefits worth Rs. 4,000 across Myntra, PharmEasy, Oyo, and MakeMyTrip.

Nokia C30 specifications

On the specifications front, the Nokia C30 runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and features a 6.82-inch HD+ display with 400 nits peak brightness and 70 percent NTSC colour gamut. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC, along with up to 4GB of RAM. There is up to 64GB of inbuilt storage, with the option to expand further using a microSD card (up to 256GB).

As for cameras, the Nokia C30 has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the phone features a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The Nokia C30 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 10W wired charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock support.

Comments

Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
