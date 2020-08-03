Nokia C3 was spotted on Geekbench and seems to be the company's next smartphone in its budget friendly range. The listing has the name HMD Global Nokia C3 and shows some entry-level scores and specifications. Notably, the codename “GamoraPlus” was spotted in an earlier listing as well but at the time, there was no name associated with it. Now, the Nokia C3 with codename GamoraPlus has shown up in a new listing with the same processor but more RAM, indicating that there will be two models, at least. Additionally, it was also reportedly spotted in China's regulatory body TENAA's listing hinting at some of the other specifications.

Nokia C3 specifications (rumoured)

As per the Geekbench listing first spotted by Root MyGalaxy, the Nokia C3 runs Android 10 and has a Unisoc processor with eight cores. The base frequency for this SoC is listed as 1.20GHz. Additionally, the listing from July 31 shows the Nokia C3 will come with 3GB of RAM. The single-core score is 149 while the multi-score is 820.

The previous listing on Geekbench from July 29 shows model number “HMD Global GamoraPlus” with the same octa-core Unisoc processor with 1.20GHz base frequency and Android 10. However, the RAM mentioned in this listing is 2GB which suggests there will be two variants of the rumoured Nokia C3, one with 2GB RAM and the other with 3GB. The Geekbench score for the 2GB RAM variant is 152 for single-core and 734 for multi-core.

Both the Geekbench listings were independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Additionally, a phone with model number TA-1258 expected to be the Nokia C3 was spotted in a TENAA listing. It hints at some of the specifications like a 5.99-inch 720x1,440 pixels display, octa-core CPU with 1.6GHz frequency, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and Android 10. It also shows a single 8-megapixel camera on the back with a 5-megapixel camera on the front. The phone with model number TA-1258 is said to come with a 3,040mAh battery and have two colours namely, Nordic blue and Sand gold. It is said to measure 159.6x77x8.5mm.

The TENAA listing was first spotted by Fonearena and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

As of now, Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has not shared any information on the Nokia C3, however, it has scheduled an event in China for tomorrow, August 4, where it might unveil the rumoured phone.

