Nokia C3 has received a price cut in India. HMD Global confirmed that Nokia C3's base variant of 2GB RAM + 16GB onboard storage will be priced at Rs. 6,999, while the 3GB RAM +32GB storage variant will be priced at Rs. 7,999. While the base variant has received a priced cut of Rs. 500, the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant has received a discount of Rs. 1,000 from the original price. Nokia C3 was launched in India in August and is available in Nordic Blue and Sand colour options.

The price cut for Nokia C3 was first reported by Mumbai-based retailer, Mahesh Telecom, and has been confirmed to Gadgets 360 by HMD Global. The price cut has also started reflecting on Nokia's online store.

Nokia C3 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB + 16GB storage variant, while the 3GB + 32GB storage option carried a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The new price tag brings the starting price of the Nokia phone down to Rs. 6,999.

Nokia C3 specifications

Nokia C3 features a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs on Android 10. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC, paired with up to 3GB RAM. Nokia C3 has 16GB and 32GB onboard storage options expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In terms of optics, Nokia C3 has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 autofocus lens and an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 5-megapixel sensor in the front.

The Nokia C3 packs a 3,040mAh removable battery. Connectivity options for the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. Nokia C3 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. The phone measures 159.6x77x8.69mm and weighs 184.5 grams.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.