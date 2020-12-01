Technology News
loading

Nokia C3 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 6,999

Nokia C3’s base variant received a price cut of Rs. 500, while the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant received a price cut of Rs. 1,000.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 1 December 2020 17:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia C3 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 6,999

Nokia C3 features a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display and runs on Android 10

Highlights
  • Nokia C3 has received a price cut for both its storage variants
  • The 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant will be priced at Rs. 7,999
  • Nokia C3 was launched in August

Nokia C3 has received a price cut in India. HMD Global confirmed that Nokia C3's base variant of 2GB RAM + 16GB onboard storage will be priced at Rs. 6,999, while the 3GB RAM +32GB storage variant will be priced at Rs. 7,999. While the base variant has received a priced cut of Rs. 500, the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant has received a discount of Rs. 1,000 from the original price. Nokia C3 was launched in India in August and is available in Nordic Blue and Sand colour options.

The price cut for Nokia C3 was first reported by Mumbai-based retailer, Mahesh Telecom, and has been confirmed to Gadgets 360 by HMD Global. The price cut has also started reflecting on Nokia's online store.

Nokia C3 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 7,499 for the 2GB + 16GB storage variant, while the 3GB + 32GB storage option carried a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The new price tag brings the starting price of the Nokia phone down to Rs. 6,999.

Nokia C3 specifications

Nokia C3 features a 5.99-inch HD+ IPS display. The dual-SIM (Nano) phone runs on Android 10. Under the hood, it has an octa-core Unisoc SC9863A SoC, paired with up to 3GB RAM. Nokia C3 has 16GB and 32GB onboard storage options expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

In terms of optics, Nokia C3 has an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 autofocus lens and an LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the phone has a 5-megapixel sensor in the front.

The Nokia C3 packs a 3,040mAh removable battery. Connectivity options for the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor. Nokia C3 has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a dedicated Google Assistant button as well. The phone measures 159.6x77x8.69mm and weighs 184.5 grams.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Nokia C3

Nokia C3

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent build quality
  • Bloat-free Android 10
  • Bad
  • Old-fashioned design
  • Weak overall performance
  • Below-average battery life
  • Sub-par cameras
Read detailed Nokia C3 review
Display 5.99-inch
Processor Spreadtrum SC9863A
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 3040mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia C3, Nokia C3 price cut, Nokia, HMD Global
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Update to Bring Custom Wallpapers for Chats, Sticker Search Via Text and Emoji

Related Stories

Nokia C3 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 6,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here Are Google Play’s List of Best Android Apps, Games of 2020 in India
  2. FAU-G Mobile Game Goes Live on Google Play
  3. Micromax Co-Founder Suggests a 6GB RAM Phone in the Works
  4. Vivo V20 Pro Price in India Revealed Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Nokia C3 Price in India Slashed: What You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Said to Discontinue High-End Galaxy Note Smartphones
  7. OnePlus Buds Z Review
  8. Vivo V20 Pro India Launch Set for December 2
  9. Facebook Buys Online Customer Service Startup Kustomer
  10. MacBook Pro 16-Inch With 12-Core Apple M1X Processor Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi 11 Announced With Snapdragon 888 SoC, Likely to Accompany Mi 11 Pro
  2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC Debuts With New 5G Modem, Next-Gen AI Engine for Flagship Smartphones
  3. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti GPU With Better Performance Than GeForce RTX 2080 Super Launched: Price in India
  4. Instagram Live Rooms Launched in India to Help Content Creators Get Better Engagement
  5. Amazon Music Can Now Stream Music Videos, Available Only for ‘Unlimited’ Subscribers: Report
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro MIUI 12 Update With New Camera Filters Rolling Out in India, Users Report
  7. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Revises Rs. 598, Rs. 749 Postpaid Family Plans With Rs. 50 Hike
  8. Philips Moves Delhi High Court to Stop Xiaomi From Selling Phones That Infringe Its Patents
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Tipped to Be Slimmer and Lighter Than Galaxy Z Fold 2, May Cost the Same
  10. Amazfit GTS 2 Mini, Amazfit Pop Pro Launched With Heart Rate and SpO2 Monitoring: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com