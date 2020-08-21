Technology News
Nokia C3 With HD+ Display, 3,040mAh Battery May Launch in India Soon: Report

Nokia C3 was launched in China earlier this month.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 21 August 2020 13:48 IST
Nokia C3 marketing poster leak suggests it will come with one year replacement guarantee

Highlights
  • Nokia C3 comes with a 3,040mAh battery
  • The phone has a rear fingerprint scanner
  • Nokia C3 is offered in Nordic Blue, Gold Sand colour options

Nokia C3 is reported to launch in India soon. New marketing material for the device has leaked online, hinting that HMD Global may be gearing up to launch the phone in the country. The Nokia C3 was launched in China earlier this month, and its key features include an octa-core processor and 3,040mAh battery. The phone comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera for videos calls and selfies. The phone has traditional bezels up front and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

As per a leaked marketing poster shared](https://nokiapoweruser.com/nokia-c3-is-headed-to-india-reveals-marketing-material/) by NokiaPowerUser, Nokia C3 India launch is around the corner. The poster suggests that the phone may come with one year replacement guarantee. It also teases key features of the device – a 5.99-inch HD+ screen, all day battery life, 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, rear fingerprint sensor, and Android 10 software. The poster tips that the Nokia C3 may launch in India in the same Nordic Blue and Gold Sand colour options that have been made available in China.

nokia c3 npu Nokia C3

Nokia C3 marketing material has leaked
Photo Credit: NokiaPowerUser

Nokia C3 price

The poster does not reveal the official launch date or pricing of the Nokia C3 for the Indian market, but it could be priced around the same range as China whereas it is sold at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,500) for the sole 3GB + 32GB model.

Nokia C3 specifications

Nokia C3 features a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1,440 pixels) IPS display and is powered by an octa-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM. The Nokia C3 comes with 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

As for the cameras, the Nokia C3 has a single 8-megapixel image sensor on the back and a 5-megapixel image sensor up front. There is a 3,040mAh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. The phone has a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Display 5.99-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3040mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 720x1440 pixels
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Oppo A53 2020 Set to Launch in India on August 25, to Be Priced Under Rs. 15,000

