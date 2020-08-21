Nokia C3 With HD+ Display, 3,040mAh Battery May Launch in India Soon: Report

Nokia C3 is reported to launch in India soon. New marketing material for the device has leaked online, hinting that HMD Global may be gearing up to launch the phone in the country. The Nokia C3 was launched in China earlier this month, and its key features include an octa-core processor and 3,040mAh battery. The phone comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera for videos calls and selfies. The phone has traditional bezels up front and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

As per a leaked marketing poster shared](https://nokiapoweruser.com/nokia-c3-is-headed-to-india-reveals-marketing-material/) by NokiaPowerUser, Nokia C3 India launch is around the corner. The poster suggests that the phone may come with one year replacement guarantee. It also teases key features of the device – a 5.99-inch HD+ screen, all day battery life, 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, rear fingerprint sensor, and Android 10 software. The poster tips that the Nokia C3 may launch in India in the same Nordic Blue and Gold Sand colour options that have been made available in China.

Nokia C3 marketing material has leaked

Photo Credit: NokiaPowerUser

Nokia C3 price

The poster does not reveal the official launch date or pricing of the Nokia C3 for the Indian market, but it could be priced around the same range as China whereas it is sold at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 7,500) for the sole 3GB + 32GB model.

Nokia C3 specifications

Nokia C3 features a 5.99-inch HD+ (720x1,440 pixels) IPS display and is powered by an octa-core processor, paired with 3GB of RAM. The Nokia C3 comes with 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB).

As for the cameras, the Nokia C3 has a single 8-megapixel image sensor on the back and a 5-megapixel image sensor up front. There is a 3,040mAh battery. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, 4G, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. The phone has a fingerprint scanner on the back.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.