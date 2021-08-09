Technology News
Nokia C20 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 2-Day Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Nokia C20 Plus price in India starts at Rs. 8,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 August 2021 16:15 IST
Nokia C20 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 2-Day Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: HMD Global

Nokia C20 Plus was unveiled in China last month

Highlights
  • Nokia C20 Plus will be available with benefits for Jio customers
  • The Nokia phone comes with an HD+ display
  • Nokia C20 Plus is designed as an upgrade over the Nokia C20

Nokia C20 Plus was launched in India on Monday. Unveiled last month in China, the affordable Nokia phone comes with features including dual rear cameras and an octa-core SoC. It is also claimed to deliver two days of battery life on a single charge. The Nokia C20 Plus is designed as an upgrade to the Nokia C20 that was launched in global markets in April but didn't make it to the Indian market. Alongside the Nokia C20 Plus, Nokia brand licensee HMD Global announced the India launch of the Nokia C01 Plus, Nokia C10, and the Nokia XR20. The Finnish company also revealed an India-specific version of the Nokia C30 that will come with full-fledged Android 11 — an upgrade over the global Nokia C30 that runs on Android 11 (Go edition).

Nokia C20 Plus price in India, availability details

Nokia C20 Plus price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 3GB + 32GB storage option that is priced at Rs. 9,999. It will be available for purchase in the country in Blue and Grey colours through the Nokia India website, leading mobile retailers, Reliance Digital, and Jio Point outlets starting Monday, August 9.

Launch offers on the Nokia C20 Plus include a 10 percent discount as well as benefits worth Rs. 4,000 specifically for Reliance Jio customers.

The Nokia C20 Plus was launched in China last month at a price tag of CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,000) for the lone 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant.

Nokia C20 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia C20 Plus runs on Android 11 (Go edition) and features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with an octa-core Unisoc SC9863a SoC, along with up to 3GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that houses an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor along with an LED flash.

For selfies and video chats, the Nokia C20 Plus has a 5-megapixel selfie camera setup in the front.

The Nokia C20 Plus has 32GB of onboard storage as standard, expandable via a microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a proximity sensor.

HMD Global has provided a 4,950mAh battery on the Nokia C20 Plus that supports 10W charging and is touted to deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge. The battery pack is bigger than the 3,000mAh battery available on the Nokia C20. Besides, the phone measures 165.4x75.85mm and weighs 204.7 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia C20 Plus price in India, Nokia C20 Plus specifications, Nokia C20 Plus, Nokia, HMD Global
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
YouTube Is Testing a New Drag and Hold Gesture for Controlling Video Playback
Nokia C20 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, 2-Day Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
