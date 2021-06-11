Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia C20 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia C20 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia C20 Plus carries a price tag of CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,000).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 11 June 2021 14:17 IST
Nokia C20 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia C20 Plus will go on sale in China starting June 16

Highlights
  • Nokia C20 Plus has debuted as an upgrade to Nokia C20
  • The new smartphone comes in two colour options
  • Nokia C20 Plus is powered by Unisoc SC9863A SoC

Nokia C20 Plus was launched in China on Friday. The new Nokia phone comes as an upgrade to the Nokia C20 that HMD Global unveiled in April. Key highlights of Nokia C20 Plus include dual rear cameras, waterdrop-style display notch, and a battery life of up to two days. The smartphone, however, retains the design of the vanilla Nokia C20 and has the same Unisoc SoC. Nokia C20 Plus comes with Google's Android 11 (Go edition) out-of-the-box.

Nokia C20 Plus price, availability

Nokia C20 Plus price has been set at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,000) for sole 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The phone has debuted in China in Graphite Black and Ocean Blue colours. It is currently available for pre-orders in the country, with its sale scheduled for June 16. Details about the global launch of Nokia C20 Plus are yet to be announced.

Nokia C20 Plus specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia C20 Plus runs on Android 11 (Go edition). It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core Unisoc SC9863a SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that houses an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with an LED flash. This is an upgrade over the Nokia C20 that debuted with a single 5-megapixel camera sensor on the back. However, the new phone has the same 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front — identical to the previous model.

In terms of storage, Nokia C20 Plus has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor.

Nokia C20 Plus packs a 4,950mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The battery is bigger than the 3,000mAh one available on Nokia C20. Nokia C20 Plus measures 165.4x75.85mm and weighs 204.7 grams.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Nokia C20 Plus

Nokia C20 Plus

Display 6.50-inch
Processor Unisoc SC9863A
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4950mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia C20 Plus Price, Nokia C20 Plus Specifications, Nokia C20 Plus, Nokia, HMD Global
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WazirX Receives Show Cause Notice From Enforcement Directorate for Cryptocurrency Transactions Worth Rs. 2,790 Crore
Nokia C20 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 90Hz Display Goes Official
  2. Crypto Exchange WazirX Gets Show Cause Notice From Enforcement Directorate
  3. Battlefield Publisher EA Says Investigating Recent Data Breach
  4. Vivo Y73 Price in India, Design Tipped Ahead of June 10 Launch
  5. Poco M3 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped for 6GB + 128GB Model
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 Specifications Leak, Launch Expected Soon
  7. Asus Launches ROG Zephyrus, TUF Gaming Laptops in India
  8. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  9. Andromeda Galaxy Zoom-Out Video Will Leave You Awestruck
  10. Sony Bravia X90J 55-inch Ultra-HD HDR TV Series Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Solar Eclipse 2021: NASA Shares Stunning Images of the Celestial Event on Instagram
  2. Nokia C20 Plus With Dual Rear Cameras, Android 11 (Go Edition) Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. WazirX Receives Show Cause Notice From Enforcement Directorate for Cryptocurrency Transactions Worth Rs. 2,790 Crore
  4. Flying Taxis Could Poach Passengers From Planes, Avolon Says
  5. US Tech Expansion Plans Said to Be Clouded by Frequent Run-Ins With India Government
  6. Tecno Spark 7T With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Gionee StylFit GSW6, StylFit GSW7, StylFit GSW8 Smartwatches With Fitness Tracking Features Launched
  8. Cyberpunk 2077 Developer CD Projekt Says Internal Data From Breach Circulating Online
  9. Intel Said to Debate SiFive Buyout to Bolster Chip Technology Against Arm
  10. UEFA EURO 2020 Football Tournament Kick Off Commemorated in Google Doodle
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com