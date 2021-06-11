Nokia C20 Plus was launched in China on Friday. The new Nokia phone comes as an upgrade to the Nokia C20 that HMD Global unveiled in April. Key highlights of Nokia C20 Plus include dual rear cameras, waterdrop-style display notch, and a battery life of up to two days. The smartphone, however, retains the design of the vanilla Nokia C20 and has the same Unisoc SoC. Nokia C20 Plus comes with Google's Android 11 (Go edition) out-of-the-box.

Nokia C20 Plus price, availability

Nokia C20 Plus price has been set at CNY 699 (roughly Rs. 8,000) for sole 3GB + 32GB storage variant. The phone has debuted in China in Graphite Black and Ocean Blue colours. It is currently available for pre-orders in the country, with its sale scheduled for June 16. Details about the global launch of Nokia C20 Plus are yet to be announced.

Nokia C20 Plus specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia C20 Plus runs on Android 11 (Go edition). It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone has an octa-core Unisoc SC9863a SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM. There is a dual rear camera setup that houses an 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, along with an LED flash. This is an upgrade over the Nokia C20 that debuted with a single 5-megapixel camera sensor on the back. However, the new phone has the same 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front — identical to the previous model.

In terms of storage, Nokia C20 Plus has 32GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor.

Nokia C20 Plus packs a 4,950mAh battery that supports 10W charging. The battery is bigger than the 3,000mAh one available on Nokia C20. Nokia C20 Plus measures 165.4x75.85mm and weighs 204.7 grams.

