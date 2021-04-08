Technology News
Nokia Phone Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Models, Price, Specifications

The Nokia launch event will begin at 3pm UK time (7:30pm IST) today.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 April 2021 15:00 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Nokia Mobile

Nokia’s launch today will be livestreamed through a dedicated webpage

Highlights
  • Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, and Nokia 20 are expected
  • The launch event will take place virtually
  • Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 are rumoured to launch as budget Nokia 5G phones

Nokia brand licensee HMD Global is hosting a global launch event today, April 8, where it is expected to launch new Nokia phones. While the Finnish company hasn't provided any details about the products to expect, the rumour mill suggests that Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, and the Nokia X20 could be the models debuting at today's event. The Nokia X-series phones are rumoured to be the company's budget 5G phones, while the Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 may come with 4G connectivity and offer features including quad rear cameras as well as 5,000mAh batteries. The Nokia C20 is expected to be the company's latest entry-level model.

Nokia phone launch date, time, and livestream details

The Nokia phone launch will begin at 3pm UK time (7:30pm IST) today. It will be livestreamed through a dedicated webpage that is currently teasing the launch.

Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20 price (expected)

Nokia C20 price is said to start at EUR 90 (roughly Rs. 7,900) for the 1GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. The Nokia G10 will start at Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, according to a recent report. The phone is also said to come in a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, though its pricing details are yet to be revealed.

In Europe, the Nokia G10 is rumoured to be available at a starting price of EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 12,300), while the Nokia G20 could be priced at EUR 169 (roughly Rs. 15,000). The Nokia X10 is also said to be available at EUR 349 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the Nokia X20 is rumoured to be available at EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 26,500) for the 6GB RAM + 32GB storage model.

Nokia C20 specifications (expected)

The Nokia C20 recently appeared on the Bluetooth SIG site in four different variants listed with Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity. The listing of the Nokia C20 also suggested that it could be powered by an affordable Unisoc SoC, along with at least 1GB of RAM. Other specifications of the phone are yet to be revealed.

Nokia G10, Nokia G20 specifications (expected)

The Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 are rumoured to run on Android 11 and feature 6.3-inch HD+ displays, along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Both phones are also speculated to have 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that could be expanded via a microSD card (up to 512GB). In terms of differences, the Nokia G10 is said to have an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, while the Nokia G20 could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC.

Both Nokia G10 and G20 are also rumoured to have a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The phones could also come with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Nokia G10 and G20 are reported to come with 5,000mAh batteries and include connectivity options such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port. The phones could also include a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Nokia X10, Nokia X20 specifications (expected)

The Nokia X10 and X20, on the other hand, are speculated to have 6GB of RAM as standard and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The phones are also rumoured to get Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC and Android 11 out-of-the-box. The Nokia X20 5G is said to have a quad rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It could also include a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor and a 4,500mAh battery with 10W charging.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia C20 price, Nokia C20, Nokia G10 price, Nokia G10, Nokia G20 price, Nokia G20, Nokia X10 price, Nokia X10, Nokia X20 price, Nokia X20, Nokia, HMD Global
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
WhatsApp Deep Links to Allow Easy Download of Regional Sticker Packs: How it Works
Nokia Phone Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Models, Price, Specifications
