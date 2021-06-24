Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20 India Launch Expected Soon After Site Listing

Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20 India Launch Expected Soon After Site Listing

The Nokia C10 and Nokia C20 run on Android 11 (Go edition) while the Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, and Nokia X20 offer vanilla Android 11 experience.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 June 2021 18:34 IST
Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20 India Launch Expected Soon After Site Listing

HMD Global launched six Nokia phones globally

Highlights
  • Nokia C10 is not listed on the SAR information page
  • HMD Global has not shared a release date for the phones
  • Nokia X-series is the company's top-of-the-line offering

Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, and Nokia X20 may launch in India soon, as SAR values of the five phones have been spotted listed on the company's global website under the India region. The Nokia brand licensee HMD global unveiled six smartphones globally back in April namely, the Nokia C10, Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, and Nokia X20 but none of these models launched in India. Surprisingly, the Nokia C10 is not part of the list which suggests it could launch at a later date.

The Nokia global website has a dedicated SAR Information page wherein Specific Absorption Rate or SAR values of individual smartphone models can be checked with a region filter. Selecting India in the country dropdown shows a device model list which at the very end includes the Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, and Nokia X20. None of these phones have launched in the country yet which means they could be unveiled soon.

The latest SAR Information page listings were spotted by 91Mobiles.

Back in April, the Nokia C10, Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, and Nokia X20 were unveiled for the global market so the specifications are quite clear. The Nokia C series includes entry-level offerings, the Nokia G-series includes mid-range smartphones, and the Nokia X-series is the company's top-of-the-line offering. The Nokia C10 and Nokia C20 run on Android 11 (Go edition). The Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 as well as the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 offer the vanilla Android 11 experience. The Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 also offer 5G connectivity.

As for pricing, Nokia C10 price starts at EUR 79 (roughly Rs. 7,000) for the base 1GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. The phone also has a 1GB + 32GB model and the top-end 2GB + 16GB model. The Nokia C20 starts at EUR 89 (roughly Rs. 7,900) for the 1GB + 16GB variant and there is a 2GB + 32GB model as well. The Nokia G10 starts at EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 12,300) for the base 3GB + 32GB variant and comes in a 4GB + 64GB storage option. Nokia G20 starts at EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the base 4GB + 64GB model and there is a 4GB + 128GB storage configuration as well.

The Nokia X10 price starts at EUR 309 (roughly Rs. 27,400) and is offered in three configurations – 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 4GB RAM + 128GB. The Nokia X20 starts at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 31,000) and has 6GB + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nokia C20

Nokia C20

Display 6.52-inch
Processor Unisoc SC9863A
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
RAM 1GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20, Nokia, HMD Global
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon OnePlus Community Sale Brings Discounts on OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus TV Models, More
Windows 11 Teased to Come With an Enhanced Touch Experience, New Sound Effects

Related Stories

Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20 India Launch Expected Soon After Site Listing
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Google Smartphone Launches September 10: Mukesh Ambani
  2. Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Narzo 30 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India
  4. Battlegrounds Mobile India Transfers Data Only to Enable Features: Krafton
  5. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 5G vs OnePlus Nord Comparison: Finding the Better Nord
  7. Mi 11 Lite With 90Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 732G SoC Launched in India
  8. iPhone 14 Series to Feature ‘Lowest Price Ever’ for 6.7-Inch Model: Kuo
  9. Poco F3 GT Reportedly Gets TUV Rheinland Certification Ahead of India Launch
  10. iQoo 7 Legend Review: Almost an All-Rounder
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco X3 GT Reportedly Spotted on Malaysian SIRIM Certification Site, Launch Expected Soon
  2. Windows 11 Teased to Come With an Enhanced Touch Experience, New Sound Effects
  3. Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, Nokia X20 India Launch Expected Soon After Site Listing
  4. Amazon OnePlus Community Sale Brings Discounts on OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus 9 Series, OnePlus TV Models, More
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Allegedly Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Galaxy Z Flip 3 On US FCC Listing
  6. Windows 11 Launch Event Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Features, and More
  7. Vivo V21e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Reliance Jio 5G Network Offers 1Gbps Speeds in Testing, JioFiber Now in 3 Million Homes: Chairman Mukesh Ambani
  9. iPhone 13 Decked With Meteorite Fragments: Luxury Brand Caviar Unveils 'Parade of the Planets' Customisations
  10. Reliance AGM 2021: Mukesh Ambani Announces Rs. 75,000-Crore Investment to Set Up 'Giga Factories' for Clean Energy
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com