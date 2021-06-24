Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, and Nokia X20 may launch in India soon, as SAR values of the five phones have been spotted listed on the company's global website under the India region. The Nokia brand licensee HMD global unveiled six smartphones globally back in April namely, the Nokia C10, Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, and Nokia X20 but none of these models launched in India. Surprisingly, the Nokia C10 is not part of the list which suggests it could launch at a later date.

The Nokia global website has a dedicated SAR Information page wherein Specific Absorption Rate or SAR values of individual smartphone models can be checked with a region filter. Selecting India in the country dropdown shows a device model list which at the very end includes the Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, and Nokia X20. None of these phones have launched in the country yet which means they could be unveiled soon.

The latest SAR Information page listings were spotted by 91Mobiles.

Back in April, the Nokia C10, Nokia C20, Nokia G10, Nokia G20, Nokia X10, and Nokia X20 were unveiled for the global market so the specifications are quite clear. The Nokia C series includes entry-level offerings, the Nokia G-series includes mid-range smartphones, and the Nokia X-series is the company's top-of-the-line offering. The Nokia C10 and Nokia C20 run on Android 11 (Go edition). The Nokia G10 and Nokia G20 as well as the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 offer the vanilla Android 11 experience. The Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 also offer 5G connectivity.

As for pricing, Nokia C10 price starts at EUR 79 (roughly Rs. 7,000) for the base 1GB RAM + 16GB storage variant. The phone also has a 1GB + 32GB model and the top-end 2GB + 16GB model. The Nokia C20 starts at EUR 89 (roughly Rs. 7,900) for the 1GB + 16GB variant and there is a 2GB + 32GB model as well. The Nokia G10 starts at EUR 139 (roughly Rs. 12,300) for the base 3GB + 32GB variant and comes in a 4GB + 64GB storage option. Nokia G20 starts at EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the base 4GB + 64GB model and there is a 4GB + 128GB storage configuration as well.

The Nokia X10 price starts at EUR 309 (roughly Rs. 27,400) and is offered in three configurations – 6GB + 64GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 4GB RAM + 128GB. The Nokia X20 starts at EUR 349 (roughly Rs. 31,000) and has 6GB + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage options.

