Nokia C-series smartphone is likely to make a comeback. Months after the release of the Nokia C1 smartphone, a new report is speculating the emergence of its successor, Nokia C2. The Nokia C1 that was released in December 2019, was an entry-level smart device and revived its old feature phone, Nokia C1-01 (released in 2010). As Nokia C1 was mainly targeted at first-time smartphone users, the new Nokia C2 which is yet to be confirmed by the company can be expected to cater to those seeking to buy their first smartphone.

Nokia C2 specifications (rumoured)

According to the report, the HMD Global which is the parent company of Nokia is looking at the options of enabling Nokia C2 with 4G support and Unisoc processor. The phone will have dual-SIM card slots and will come with the model number TA-1204, the report further claimed.

In terms of the look and the camera, the rumoured smartphone's specifications can be expected with new upgrades. The Nokia C1 was equipped with 5-megapixel rear and main camera and was powered by Android 9 Pie (Go edition). Other features also included 1GB of RAM, 3G support, and a 2,500mAh removable battery. Moreover, Nokia C1 was available in two colour variants of red and black, therefore, we can expect more options this time.

It is likely that the Nokia C2 smartphone could have featured in the MWC 2020 however, got pulled back after the cancellation of the event over coronavirus threats. The event in Barcelona was also expected to see the launch of Nokia 8.2 5G, Nokia 5.2 and Nokia 1.3 by HMD Global. While Nokia 8.2 5G was expected to feature a pOLED or LCD panel with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 SoC, Nokia 5.2 would've come with Snapdragon 632 SoC.

Nokia C2 price (expected)

Given the current price of Nokia C1 which roughly Rs. 4,000, the Nokia C2 can expected around the same mark.