Nokia C2 With Android 9 Pie (Go Edition), 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Unveiled: Specifications

Nokia C2 price has yet to be revealed by HMD Global, but we should know more at the launch on March 19.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 16 March 2020 11:23 IST
The Nokia C2 comes in Cyan and Black colours

Highlights
  • Price of the Nokia C2 will be disclosed at March 19 event
  • The online event will take place from London
  • Nokia C2 is the successor to the Nokia C1

Nokia C2 has been unveiled ahead of its launch on Thursday. The successor to the 3G-enabled Nokia C1, the Nokia C2 is a 4G-enabled smartphone. Details of the new Nokia C2 smartphone such as the rollout date and the price is expected to be disclosed at the HMD Global event this week. The company's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas also unveiled the phone on his social media, while the official specifications were revealed on Nokia's website. It is unclear whether the phone will be launched in India as more details are expected from the Finnish company.

Nokia C2 price

Since the Finnish company is yet to reveal the price of the smartphone, looking back at its predecessor we can expect the Nokia C2 to be priced below Rs. 10,000. More will be unveiled during the Nokia launch event which is set to take place on March 19. Nokia's parent company, HMD Global is also expected to unveil Nokia's new 5G smartphone, the Nokia 8.2 5G during the online launch event which is set to take place from London.

Nokia C2 specifications

As per the specification sheet available on Nokia's website, the Nokia C2 features a 5.7-inch HD+ screen along with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage. The storage capacity of the phone can be expanded via microSD card (up to 64GB). The phone is powered by a quad-core 1.4GHz Unisoc processor and runs on Android 9 Pie (Go edition).

In terms of the camera, there's a 5-megapixel camera coupled with LED flash on both the front and backside of the phone, similar to its predecessor, the Nokia C1. The Nokia C2 also includes 2,800mAh removable battery and has a connectivity options such as 4G, a 3.5mm jack, and FM radio. It features a Google Assistant button.

Nokia C2 measures 154.8 x 75.59 x 8.85 mm (height x width x thickness) and weighs 161g. The phone comes in Cyan and Black colours.

Nokia C2

Nokia C2

Display 5.70-inch
Processor 1.4GHz quad-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
RAM 1GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 2800mAh
OS Android 9 Pie (Go Edition)
