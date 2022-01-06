Technology News
CES 2022: Nokia C100, Nokia C200, Nokia G100, Nokia G400, Nokia 2760 Flip Phones Launched

Nokia's new bunch includes an affordable 5G phone, budget 4G phones with Android 12, as well as a Flip feature phone running KaiOS.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 6 January 2022 15:55 IST
Photo Credit: Android Authority/ HMD Global

Nokia G400 (centre) is the cheapest 5G-enabled device offered by Nokia Licensee HMD Global

  • Nokia C100, Nokia C200 to feature a single rear camera
  • Nokia 2760 Flip clamshell foldable phone comes with Google Maps
  • Nokia G100 is said to sport a 6.5-inch HD+ display

Nokia has launched five new pocket-friendly phones at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022. The phones from Nokia-licensee HMD Global include Nokia C100, Nokia C200, Nokia G100, Nokia G400, and Nokia 2760 Flip. The batch includes affordable phones running Android 12 as well as a feature phone running KaiOS. The Nokia C-series smartphones are powered by MediaTek chipsets while Nokia G-series smartphones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors. Out of these, only Nokia G400 gets 5G connectivity.

Nokia C100, Nokia C200, Nokia G100, Nokia G400, Nokia 2760 Flip price

As per details reported by Android Authority, Nokia C100 is to be priced at $99 (roughly Rs. 7,400) and will be available to purchase via Tracfone in the US. Nokia C200 will be available for $119 (roughly Rs. 8,900). On the other hand, Nokia G100 is priced at $149 (roughly Rs. 11,100) and will be available via Tracfone and Boost in the US. Nokia G400 will be available for $239 (roughly Rs. 17,800) at Tracfone, Boost, and Consumer Cellular. Nokia 2760 Flip will retail for $79 (roughly Rs. 5,900).

Nokia C100, Nokia C200 specifications

The budget-friendly Nokia C100 and Nokia C200 will run Android 12 out-of-the-box. The former features a 5.45-inch LCD display while the latter sports a 6.1-inch HD+ LCD display. Both Nokia smartphones get a single rear camera setup with an 8-megapixel primary sensor on Nokia C100. Nokia C200 is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, while Nokia C100 gets a 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia G100, Nokia G400 specifications

Nokia G100 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 SoC. It features a triple rear camera setup and has a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button. It packs a 5,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, Nokia G400 sports a 120Hz refresh rate display. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a macro lens.

Nokia 2760 Flip specifications

HMD Global's latest flip phone, the Nokia 2760 Flip is a 4G LTE-enabled device that runs KaiOS. The clamshell foldable feature phone has limited smartphone features like Google Maps. It is reportedly targeted at 55 years old and above users. It also gets a secondary display and an additional button on the side that can be configured as a call and share location button.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

