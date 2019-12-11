Technology News
Nokia C1 With Android Pie (Go Edition), 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Specifications

Nokia C1 will be offered in Red and Black colour options. The phone’s price is a mystery right now.

By | Updated: 11 December 2019 17:04 IST
Nokia C1 features a 5.45 IPS display with toughened glass on top

Highlights
  • Nokia C1 is powered by an unknown quad-core SoC
  • Nokia C1 features a 5-megapixel camera on the back
  • HMD Global is yet to reveal the phone’s price

Nokia C1 on Wednesday became the latest Android Go edition smartphone to be launched by Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. This is the first phone to ditch HMD Global's primarily number-based branding of the smartphones so far. Nokia C1 comes with the traditional smartphone design without any notches, hole-punch, or pop-up cameras. The phone's key highlights include the presence of a quad-core processor, 1GB of RAM, and 2,500mAh battery. HMD Global is pushing it as the first smartphone for consumers coming from a feature phone.

“Millions of consumers across markets in Africa, Middle East and APAC will upgrade from a feature phone to their first smartphone,” Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global, said in a tweet. “Nokia C1 is a smartphone they can trust - bringing quality experiences at an affordable price with 3G connectivity.”

Nokia C1 price is yet to be revealed, however we do know that the phone will reach markets in Africa, Middle East, and Asian Pacific. It will be offered in Black and Red colour options.

Nokia C1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia C1 runs on Android 9 Pie (Go edition). The phone features a 5.45-inch FWVGA+ IPS display and is powered by an unidentified quad-core processor that is clocked at 1.3GHz. Other specifications of the phone include a Micro-USB port, dedicated Google Assistant button, and 1GB of RAM.

There is a single 5-megapixel camera with f/2.4 on the back of the Nokia C1. Additionally, you will get a 5-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. The phone also includes flash on both front and back. Among other specifications, HMD Global has packed 2,500mAh removable battery, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, 16GB of onboard storage, and a microSD card slot (up to 64GB). The phone only support 3G, there is no 4G connectivity. 

Nokia C1 measures 147.6 x 71.4 x 8.7mm and weighs 155 grams.

Nokia C1

Nokia C1

Display5.45-inch
Processor1.3GHz quad-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Rear Camera5-megapixel
RAM1GB
Storage16GB
Battery Capacity2500mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie (Go Edition)
Comments

