Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia C1 Plus With 5.45 Inch Display, All Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia C1 Plus With 5.45-Inch Display, All-Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia C1 Plus is backed by a 2,500mAh battery that supports standard 5W charging.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 15 December 2020 10:55 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia C1 Plus With 5.45-Inch Display, All-Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia C1 Plus comes in two colour options

Highlights
  • Nokia C1 Plus is priced at EUR 69 (roughly Rs. 6,200)
  • It features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio
  • Nokia C1 Plus runs on Android 10 (Go edition)

Nokia C1 Plus has been launched in the European market as an entry-level smartphone. It runs on Android 10 (Go edition) with basic specifications and 4G connectivity. Nokia C1 Plus is offered in two colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. It has thick bezels all around the display, with a huge chin and forehead. You get a single camera on the front and the back. Nokia C1 Plus is claimed by the company to deliver all-day battery life and latest OS features.

Nokia C1 Plus price

Nokia C1 Plus is priced at EUR 69 (roughly Rs. 6,200) for the sole 1GB + 16GB storage model. It is offered in blue and red colour options and will be available for purchase in the European market this month. There is no exact sale date for the phone yet.

Nokia has not shared if and when the phone will be released in India.

Nokia C1 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia C1 Plus runs on Android 10 (Go edition). It features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an unnamed quad core processor with 1.4GHz clock speed, accompanied by 1GB DDR3 RAM. In terms of cameras, there is one on the back and one at the front. Both are 5-megapixel sensors with flash and the rear camera supports HDR imaging.

Nokia C1 Plus comes with 16GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. Nokia C1 Plus packs a 2,500mAh battery with support for standard 5W charging.

Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and accelerometer (G-sensor). You get FM radio as well. Nokia C1 Plus measures 149.1x71.2x8.75mm and weighs 146 grams.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Nokia C1 Plus

Nokia C1 Plus

Display 5.45-inch
Processor quad-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
RAM 1GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 2500mAh
OS Android 10 (Go Edition)
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia C1 Plus, Nokia C1 Plus Price, Nokia C1 Plus Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Amazon Accused of Failing to Comply With Subpoenas Demanding Coronavirus-Related Details in California
Tom & Jerry, Mortal Kombat, Reminiscence Release Dates Shifted by Warner Bros.

Related Stories

Nokia C1 Plus With 5.45-Inch Display, All-Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia PureBook X14 Laptop With 10th-Gen Intel Processor Launched in India
  2. Flipkart Big Saving Days Mobile Deals: All You Need to Know
  3. Google Says 3 Days a Week in Office, Rest Can Be WFH: Report
  4. OnePlus 9 5G Alleged Live Images Show Phone From Every Angle
  5. Hisense Tornado 4K TV Series With Six 102W JBL Speakers Announced in India
  6. iQoo U3 With 5G Support, Massive 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. Infinix Smart HD 2021 to Launch for Rs. 5,999 on December 16 via Flipkart
  8. Creative Stage V2 Soundbar With Subwoofer Launched in India
  9. YouTube Reveals Top Indian Videos and Creators for 2020
  10. Oppo A15s Poster Leak Tips Key Specifications and Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook, Twitter, TikTok to Face British Fines Upon Failing to Remove Harmful Content
  2. Facebook, Google, More Tech Giants Said to Face Huge Fines or Get Banned for Breaches Due to Draft EU Rules
  3. Tom & Jerry, Mortal Kombat, Reminiscence Release Dates Shifted by Warner Bros.
  4. Nokia C1 Plus With 5.45-Inch Display, All-Day Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Facebook, Twitter, More Social Media Companies Ordered to Provide Data Collection Details by US Regulators
  6. Amazon Accused of Failing to Comply With Subpoenas Demanding Coronavirus-Related Details in California
  7. TikTok Ban: US Court Hears Appeal Against Order Blocking App Store Downloads
  8. Reliance Jio Goes to TRAI Against Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea Over Allegations of Propaganda Campaign
  9. WhatsApp Pay Refutes Allegations of Data Hacking by Spyware Pegasus in Supreme Court
  10. Google Testing Dark Mode Feature on Desktop Search: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com