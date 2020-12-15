Nokia C1 Plus has been launched in the European market as an entry-level smartphone. It runs on Android 10 (Go edition) with basic specifications and 4G connectivity. Nokia C1 Plus is offered in two colour options and a single RAM and storage configuration. It has thick bezels all around the display, with a huge chin and forehead. You get a single camera on the front and the back. Nokia C1 Plus is claimed by the company to deliver all-day battery life and latest OS features.

Nokia C1 Plus price

Nokia C1 Plus is priced at EUR 69 (roughly Rs. 6,200) for the sole 1GB + 16GB storage model. It is offered in blue and red colour options and will be available for purchase in the European market this month. There is no exact sale date for the phone yet.

Nokia has not shared if and when the phone will be released in India.

Nokia C1 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia C1 Plus runs on Android 10 (Go edition). It features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an unnamed quad core processor with 1.4GHz clock speed, accompanied by 1GB DDR3 RAM. In terms of cameras, there is one on the back and one at the front. Both are 5-megapixel sensors with flash and the rear camera supports HDR imaging.

Nokia C1 Plus comes with 16GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port for charging. Nokia C1 Plus packs a 2,500mAh battery with support for standard 5W charging.

Sensors onboard include ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and accelerometer (G-sensor). You get FM radio as well. Nokia C1 Plus measures 149.1x71.2x8.75mm and weighs 146 grams.

Is Android One holding back Nokia smartphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.