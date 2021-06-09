Technology News
Nokia C01 Plus With Android 11 (Go Edition), Selfie Flash Launched: Price, Specifications

Nokia C01 Plus price is set at RUB 6,490 (roughly Rs. 6,600).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 9 June 2021 10:42 IST
Photo Credit: Nokia

Nokia C01 Plus is currently available for pre-orders in Russia

Highlights
  • Nokia C01 Plus comes in a single variant that has 16GB storage
  • The Nokia phone carries a 3,000mAh detachable battery
  • Nokia C01 Plus is powered by an octa-core SoC

Nokia C01 Plus has debuted as a new budget smartphone from Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The smartphone appears quite similar to the Nokia C1 Plus that was launched last year, though it carries a distinct list of specifications. Nokia C01 Plus comes preloaded with Android 11 (Go edition) and features a splash-proof casing. It also includes a selfie camera flash to attract young consumers. Other key highlights of Nokia C01 Plus include an 18:9 display, 16GB onboard storage, and a detachable 3,000mAh battery.

Nokia C01 Plus price, availability

Nokia C01 Plus price has been set at RUB 6,490 (roughly Rs. 6,600) for the single 1GB + 16GB storage variant. The phone is currently available for pre-orders in Russia in Blue and Purple colour options. Details about its pricing and availability in other markets are yet to be revealed.

Nokia C01 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia C01 Plus runs on Android 11 (Go edition). It features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1,440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Unisoc SC9863a SoC, along with 1GB of RAM. There is a single 5-megapixel camera at the back and a 5-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Both cameras come with an LED flash.

Nokia C01 Plus has 16GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor.

The phone packs a 3,000mAh battery that supports 5W charging. Nokia C01 Plus measures 148x71.8x9.3mm and weighs 157 grams.

