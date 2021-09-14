Nokia C01 Plus has launched in India as a new budget handset from the Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The latest addition to the Nokia C-series smartphones comes preloaded with Android 11 (Go edition) and features a 5.45-inch HD+ screen. It carries a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera with flash support. The Nokia C01 Plus is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor. The handset is launched in Blue and Purple colour options and is said to get two years of quarterly security updates.

Nokia C01 Plus price in India, availability, sale offers

Nokia C01 Plus price has been set at Rs. 5,999 for the single 2GB RAM + 16GB storage model in India. It will be available via Nokia.com, e-commerce platforms including Amazon, and major offline retail stores across the country. The phone is available in Blue and Purple colour options.

Nokia's entry-level smartphone also comes with Jio-exclusive offers. Jio subscribers can get a 10 percent “instant price support” and pay Rs. 5,399 for the handset purchased from participating retail stores or the MyJio app. Additionally, Jio users doing a recharge of Rs 249 and above would be eligible for benefits of up to Rs 4,000 across Myntra, PharmEasy, Oyo, and MakeMyTrip.

Nokia C01 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) [imp detail especially for budget phones] 4G Nokia C01 Plus features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1,440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a polycarbonate body with an inner metal alloy chassis. The phone has 2GB of RAM along with 16GB of storage that is expandable (up to 128GB) via a microSD card.

There is a single 5-megapixel HDR camera at the back and a 2-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Both cameras come with LED flash. The handset is equipped with a removable 3,000mAh battery and the company claims that the Nokia C01 Plus can last for a whole day. Under the hood, the smartphone has a Unisoc SC9863a 1.6GHz octa-core processor.

The entry-level smartphone runs Android 11 (Go edition). The company claims that the Android 11 (Go edition) helps reduce the data usage by 60 percent, launches apps 20 percent faster, and gives 900MB extra storage than Android 10 (Go edition). For security, the handset has a face unlock feature, too.

Sensors onboard the Nokia C01 Plus include accelerometer (G-sensor), ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It measures 9.3x148x71.8mm and weighs 157 grams.

The Nokia handset comes with the promise of two years of quarterly security updates.

