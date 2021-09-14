Technology News
loading
  • Nokia C01 Plus Budget Smartphone With Android 11 (Go Edition), Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Nokia C01 Plus Budget Smartphone With Android 11 (Go Edition), Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Offers

Nokia C01 Plus price in India is set at Rs. 5,999. 

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 September 2021 14:24 IST
Nokia C01 Plus is now on sale in India

Highlights
  • Nokia C01 Plus is the latest addition to the brand’s budget C-series
  • Nokia C01 Plus is equipped with a removable 3,000mAh battery
  • Nokia C01 Plus will get 2 years of quarterly security updates

Nokia C01 Plus has launched in India as a new budget handset from the Nokia brand licensee HMD Global. The latest addition to the Nokia C-series smartphones comes preloaded with Android 11 (Go edition) and features a 5.45-inch HD+ screen. It carries a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera with flash support. The Nokia C01 Plus is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor. The handset is launched in Blue and Purple colour options and is said to get two years of quarterly security updates.

Nokia C01 Plus price in India, availability, sale offers

Nokia C01 Plus price has been set at Rs. 5,999 for the single 2GB RAM + 16GB storage model in India. It will be available via Nokia.com, e-commerce platforms including Amazon, and major offline retail stores across the country. The phone is available in Blue and Purple colour options.

Nokia's entry-level smartphone also comes with Jio-exclusive offers. Jio subscribers can get a 10 percent “instant price support” and pay Rs. 5,399 for the handset purchased from participating retail stores or the MyJio app. Additionally, Jio users doing a recharge of Rs 249 and above would be eligible for benefits of up to Rs 4,000 across Myntra, PharmEasy, Oyo, and MakeMyTrip.

Nokia C01 Plus specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) [imp detail especially for budget phones] 4G Nokia C01 Plus features a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1,440 pixels) display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone has a polycarbonate body with an inner metal alloy chassis. The phone has 2GB of RAM along with 16GB of storage that is expandable (up to 128GB) via a microSD card.

There is a single 5-megapixel HDR camera at the back and a 2-megapixel selfie camera at the front. Both cameras come with LED flash. The handset is equipped with a removable 3,000mAh battery and the company claims that the Nokia C01 Plus can last for a whole day. Under the hood, the smartphone has a Unisoc SC9863a 1.6GHz octa-core processor.

The entry-level smartphone runs Android 11 (Go edition). The company claims that the Android 11 (Go edition) helps reduce the data usage by 60 percent, launches apps 20 percent faster, and gives 900MB extra storage than Android 10 (Go edition). For security, the handset has a face unlock feature, too.

Sensors onboard the Nokia C01 Plus include accelerometer (G-sensor), ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. It measures 9.3x148x71.8mm and weighs 157 grams.

The Nokia handset comes with the promise of two years of quarterly security updates.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nokia C01 Plus

Nokia C01 Plus

Display 5.45-inch
Processor Unisoc SC9863A
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 5-megapixel
RAM 1GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 11 (Go edition)
Resolution 720x1440 pixels
Further reading: Nokia C01 Plus, Nokia C01 Plus Price in India, Nokia C01 Plus Specifications, Android 11, Nokia, HMD Global
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Launch Teased via Amazon, Triple Rear Cameras Confirmed
Obesity May Not Only Be Caused by Overeating, Carbohydrate-Insulin Model Can Better Determine Causes: Research

