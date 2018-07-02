NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia Phones May Get Android P Update Starting August 2018

 
, 02 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Nokia Phones May Get Android P Update Starting August 2018

Nokia 7 Plus with Android P

Highlights

  • All Nokia phones to finally start getting Android P update
  • A screenshot of an email conversation has suggested the details
  • An executive has said that the update will reach 'sometime in August'

Nokia smartphones made a comeback in the global market when HMD Global unveiled the first set of Android-powered handsets back at MWC 2017. And, since launch, the Finnish brand has been known to provide latest Android updates for most of the handsets in its lineup. Ahead of the Nokia 2, Nokia 3, and Nokia 5 launch earlier this year, the company had confirmed that Android P will be rolled out to all Nokia phones launched till date. As of now, there is no official information on the availability of the Android P update. But, some users are reportedly being told the rollout will start from August this year.

As per a NokiaPowerUser report, a user has shared a screenshot showing an email allegedly from Nokia Mobile Care. In the email, the user has been informed, "All other Nokia devices are expected to get Android P on sometime in August. [sic]" This means that a stable version of the new Android build will begin rolling out next month. Notably, the specific timelines for the rollout for individual Nokia handsets are still not available.

The latest report should not come as a surprise, as Nokia licensee HMD Global has confirmed several times in the past that all of its Nokia smartphones will receive the latest Android P update. Nokia has been one of the fastest adopters of Google's Android updates. To recall, at Google I/O 2018, the Nokia 7 Plus became one of the first third-party handsets to receive Android P Developer Preview 2. Additionally, HMD Global's global marketing manager, Neil Broadley had previously noted that Android P software update will arrive across all price segments in Nokia's lineup, from the budget Nokia 1 to the premium Nokia 8 Sirocco.

It is worth noting this piece of information should be taken with a pinch of salt, as there are no official details regarding the rollout, and the support representatives may not be that well informed regarding Android P availability.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia
Jio Download Speed Rises 30 Percent in May 2018, TRAI Data Shows
Fallout 76 Crossplay Not Happening Because 'Sony Is Not as Helpful as Everyone Would Like': Bethesda
Nokia Phones May Get Android P Update Starting August 2018
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy On6 With Infinity Display, Selfie Flash Launched
  2. Redmi 6 Pro Launch, WhatsApp's New Features, and More News This Week
  3. iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9 Design Leaked in Hands-on Video of Dummy Units
  4. Moto E5 Plus to Launch in India on July 10
  5. OnePlus 6 Red Edition Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy On6 Expected to Launch in India Today
  7. Samsung Foldable Phone Mass Production to Start This Year: Report
  8. OnePlus 6 Sells 1 Million Units Within 22 Days of Launch
  9. Android P Update Rollout for Nokia Phones May Start in August
  10. Best Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.