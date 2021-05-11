Nokia licensee HMD Global may reportedly delay its rollout for Android 11 to smartphones that are yet to receive the OS update. As per a report, HMD Global had earlier tweeted a roadmap for its rollout plans for Android 11 but that tweet has now been deleted. Nokia was reportedly providing two years of OS updates for its compatible smartphones and was supposed to update its smartphones till Q2 2021. HMD Global hasn't clarified why it has decided to retract the tweet.

HMD Global had first tweeted in September 2020 highlighting the roadmap for Android 11 updates for its smartphones that ran up to Q2 2021. However, the company later removed the tweet and hasn't given any clarification on their move to retract the said tweet. The tweet was saved by Neowin, and reported by Android Police. The first Nokia smartphone to receive the Android 11 update was Nokia 8.3 5G. Nokia 2.2 is the latest device to receive the Android 11 update. There is no information on when any of the rest of the listed devices will receive the update.

According to the tweet by HMD Global, four smartphones were slated to receive the update in Q4 2020 - Q1 2021, five smartphones in Q1 2021, three in Q1 - Q2 2021, and two more in Q2 2021. However only four smartphones out of 14 listed in the tweet have received the update as of now.

HMD Global hasn't clarified the reason behind the removal of the tweet, so the news should be taken with a pinch of salt, as there is no clarity whether there has been a change in plans regarding the Android 11 rollout.

In other Nokia-related news, HMD Global launched its Nokia Lite Earbuds true wireless stereo earbuds last month. The design is touted to be similar to OnePlus Buds Z. The Nokia earphones offer 36 hours of total battery life with the charging case. It features an in-ear design and is offered in Black and Polar Sea colour options. However, there has been no information regarding the release of the wireless earbuds in India.

