Coronavirus outbreak has affected multiple industries across the world, with the tech industry being one of the worst-hit. Not only the has hardware side of the business has taken a hit, even the software part has also suffered significantly. Now HMD Global, the Nokia mobile brand licensee, has also announced that it will revise its Android 10 update schedule on all Nokia phones owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. The announcement was shared by HMD Global's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas on his official twitter account, along with an image of the new roadmap, which shows that a bulk of Nokia smartphones will receive the update in the second quarter of 2020. To recall, the original roadmap had first been unveiled in December.

In a post on Twitter, the HMD Global's Chief Product Officer shared the revised Android 10 update timeline for all Nokia smartphones, which shows that the company has pushed the update for most of its smartphones to the second quarter of 2020. He further said that the company still aims to be the fastest brand to update its whole portfolio to Android 10.

While we have taken all the steps to fight COVID-19, we still aim to be the fastest brand to update its portfolio to Android 10. Although our schedule changed a bit, we're proud to announce a number of phones will be upgraded soon and excited to share our new roadmap: pic.twitter.com/nKEYSkI8Ow — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) March 11, 2020

Back in August 2019, when Google announced the Android 10 update on all Pixel devices, HMD Global was the one of the first company to jump on the bandwagon. It had said that all Nokia phones will get the Android 10 update in the coming few months from August 2019, and then released a more detailed timeline in December.

However, that plan was never materialised completely and now the coronavirus outbreak has delayed HMD Global's plans even further. According to the new timeline, 13 Nokia phones will receive the Android 10 update in the second quarter of 2020, while the first quarter will only see the Nokia 2.2 getting an Android 10 update. Other phones due to receive their Android 10 update at the end of Q1 2020 are the Nokia 2.3), Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, and Nokia 8 Sirocco. Phones due to get their update in Q2 2020 are the Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, Nokia 5.1, and finally, the Nokia 1.

In late 2019 and early 2020, the company rolled out the update several of its smartphones, namely, the Nokia 9 PureView, the Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.1, and the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

The new roadmap also said that the exact Android 10 rollout date for Nokia phones may vary from region to region, pertaining to operator approvals and local variances.