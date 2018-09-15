Nokia 9, Nokia X7 Leaked Images Show Displays Without Notch

Images of the alleged Nokia 9 and Nokia X7 have leaked online, hinting at displays without the notch. Nokia 9, HMD Global's allegedly upcoming flagship, has been a part of the rumour mill for some time now. While most of the previous leaks have claimed to show the back panel of the handset, the freshly leaked image of the smartphone's display panel shows its design at the front. Meanwhile, the front panel of another Nokia handset, allegedly called Nokia X7, has also surfaced on the Internet. Interestingly, unlike the Nokia X5 and Nokia X6, the Nokia X7 does not seem to house a display notch.

The Nokia 9 is HMD Global's much-anticipated flagship expected to release sometime this year. The smartphone has been leaked on various occasions. Other than the rumoured penta-camera setup that leaked earlier, not much is known about the Nokia 9 yet. However, a fresh image of what is tipped to be the front panel of the Nokia 9 has leaked thanks to a post on Baidu. The display panel image of the smartphone shows that it will be equipped with a screen without the notch. As per the image, the upcoming Nokia flagship will have slim bezels on the sides and a small chin at the bottom. But, on the top, there is enough space for the front camera, earpiece, and sensors.

Based on previous leaks, the Nokia 9 could come with a 6.01-inch display along with a Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with up 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Nokia 9 is also speculated to be a part of the Android One programme; it may thus run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

Meanwhile, Baidu has also leaked an image of the alleged Nokia X7. The display plan image of the handset also hints at a screen without the notch. However, the smartphone seems to have slightly thick bezels on all sides. This essentially means that the smartphone will not be a premium handset.

To recall, HMD Global had recently released a teaser for an upcoming Nokia smartphone, expected to be the Nokia X7. While one of the images in the teaser did not show a display notch, another image mentioned the 19:9 aspect ratio hinting at the presence of the notch. Hence, it is worth noting that there is no official confirmation from HMD Global regarding the name of the upcoming Nokia handset. All the information is pure speculation and should be taken with a pinch of salt.