Ahead of its formal announcement, some key specifications of the Nokia 9 have been revealed through an US FCC (Federal Communications Commission) certification. A render that is claiming to have featured the Nokia 9 has also hit the Web, showcasing its thin-bezel design. The upcoming Nokia flagship is expected to be unveiled on January 19 alongside the rumoured Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 8 (2018).

Some previous rumours already revealed that the Nokia 9 will come with model number TA-1042, TA-1005, and TA-1009 - the first was even spotted on China's 3C site earlier this month. Now, the FCC site shows the model number TA-1005 of the Nokia 9. The model is found to have 128GB of onboard storage and run Android 8.0 Oreo.

Apart from the massive storage, the Nokia 9 variant that surfaced on the FCC site and codenamed Avatar, is listed with a 5.5-inch OLED display from LG Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, and a dual camera setup with 12-megapixel and 13-megapixel sensors. A 5-megapixel front camera sensor and 3250mAh battery with fast charging support have also been mentioned in the FCC listing. Further, the FCC site shows that the Nokia 9 will come with all the cellular frequency bands that will make it compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile.

Considering the surfaced specifications, it appears that HMD Global, the makers of Nokia smartphones, is not adopting Snapdragon 845 - the chip that was recently announced by Qualcomm as its fastest-ever mobile processor. The FCC listing also points to the fact that the new Nokia smartphone will be the first in its family to sport an OLED screen - a move that seems to be taken to counter Apple's iPhone X that also has an OLED display.

Details about the RAM and connectivity options on the Nokia 9 are not available on the FCC listing. Also, it is worth noting that the available information is primarily for the TA-1005 variant that would be the top-end model in the series.

In addition to the specifications spotted on the FCC certification, the design of the Nokia 9 has been spotted in the leaked render. The render surfaced on Chinese social network Weibo, as reported by GSMArena, showcases that the smartphone has thin bezels and a metal-finish body. Additionally, the image suggests that the Nokia 9 would have a dual selfie camera system in addition to two camera sensors on the back.

We need to wait for some more time to see what would be the key offerings on the Nokia 9. There is a rumour that HMD is hosting an event on January 19 to unveil the Nokia 9 in addition to upgrades of the Nokia 6 and Nokia 8.