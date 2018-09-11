Nokia 9 is expected to the Finnish brand's upcoming smartphone with a crazy penta-lens rear camera setup, if renders and rumours are a yardstick to go by. In an interesting development, the Nokia 9 has been listed on Samsung's website in Latvia/ Estonia. Before you assume anything, the Nokia smartphone has been listed as part of a buyback offer, and has been shown to arrive in single and dual SIM variants, as well as in 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage configurations. There is no official confirmation from Nokia or licensee brand HMD Global on any upcoming phones that will be dubbed Nokia 9.

As per this buyback offer page on Samsung Latvia's website, first spotted by tipster Roland Quandt on Twitter, the Nokia 9 is coming soon with up to 128GB of storage. However, there is no backing for this claim and the moniker could have been added to the list considering reports have claimed an impending launch, and Samsung could be outsourcing its buyback scheme to a third-party vendor. That said, users can get up to EUR 292 (roughly Rs. 24,500) on exchanging the Nokia 9 128GB dual-SIM model.

Earlier this month, an alleged live image of the Nokia 9 had been leaked that gave us a look at a never-seen-before penta-lens camera setup at the back, with seven cutouts placed in the shape of a hexagon. As per the image, the smartphone sports five Zeiss-branded camera sensors, one Xenon flash module, and a seventh cutout, the purpose of which is unknown. A concept render had also been released this month that showed the same back panel, however had a display notch on the front. The Nokia 9 was previously rumoured to witness an unveiling at IFA 2018 in Berlin, however with no sign of the smartphone at the trade show, uncertainty on its launch remains.

As for specifications, the Nokia 9 is expected to run Android Pie, as part of the Android One programme. It is rumoured to sport a 6.01-inch display, and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Apart from that, the smartphone was previously rumoured to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 41-megapixel, a 20-megapixel, and a 9.7-megapixel sensor, coupled with 4X optical zoom and Xenon and LED flash modules. The smartphone is also rumoured to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor, making it the first Nokia-branded handset to achieve the feat.

