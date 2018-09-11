NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 9 With Single SIM, Dual SIM Options Spotted on Samsung Latvia's Buyback Portal

, 11 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 9 With Single SIM, Dual SIM Options Spotted on Samsung Latvia's Buyback Portal

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Benjamin Geskin

There is no official word from Nokia or HMD Global on any upcoming phones that will be dubbed Nokia 9

Highlights

  • Nokia 9 has been listed on Samsung Latvia's buyback portal
  • The smartphone has been listed with 64GB and 128GB of inbuilt storage
  • It is expected to sport a penta-lens rear camera setup

Nokia 9 is expected to the Finnish brand's upcoming smartphone with a crazy penta-lens rear camera setup, if renders and rumours are a yardstick to go by. In an interesting development, the Nokia 9 has been listed on Samsung's website in Latvia/ Estonia. Before you assume anything, the Nokia smartphone has been listed as part of a buyback offer, and has been shown to arrive in single and dual SIM variants, as well as in 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage configurations. There is no official confirmation from Nokia or licensee brand HMD Global on any upcoming phones that will be dubbed Nokia 9.

As per this buyback offer page on Samsung Latvia's website, first spotted by tipster Roland Quandt on Twitter, the Nokia 9 is coming soon with up to 128GB of storage. However, there is no backing for this claim and the moniker could have been added to the list considering reports have claimed an impending launch, and Samsung could be outsourcing its buyback scheme to a third-party vendor. That said, users can get up to EUR 292 (roughly Rs. 24,500) on exchanging the Nokia 9 128GB dual-SIM model.

samsung nokia 9 Samsung Nokia 9

Earlier this month, an alleged live image of the Nokia 9 had been leaked that gave us a look at a never-seen-before penta-lens camera setup at the back, with seven cutouts placed in the shape of a hexagon. As per the image, the smartphone sports five Zeiss-branded camera sensors, one Xenon flash module, and a seventh cutout, the purpose of which is unknown. A concept render had also been released this month that showed the same back panel, however had a display notch on the front. The Nokia 9 was previously rumoured to witness an unveiling at IFA 2018 in Berlin, however with no sign of the smartphone at the trade show, uncertainty on its launch remains.

As for specifications, the Nokia 9 is expected to run Android Pie, as part of the Android One programme. It is rumoured to sport a 6.01-inch display, and be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Apart from that, the smartphone was previously rumoured to sport a triple rear camera setup with a 41-megapixel, a 20-megapixel, and a 9.7-megapixel sensor, coupled with 4X optical zoom and Xenon and LED flash modules. The smartphone is also rumoured to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor, making it the first Nokia-branded handset to achieve the feat.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 9, Nokia, HMD Global
Airtel Says It Has Improved Voice Clarity, Call Stability in Tamil Nadu
PUBG Snow Map, C4 Explosive Revealed in Datamine
Nokia 9 With Single SIM, Dual SIM Options Spotted on Samsung Latvia's Buyback Portal
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Billion Capture Plus
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro First Flash Sale Today in India via Amazon.in, Mi.com
  2. Oppo A7X With Waterdrop Notch, 128GB Storage Launched
  3. Moto G6 Plus With 6GB RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  4. How to Check PNR Status and Live Train Status Using WhatsApp
  5. OnePlus 6T Confirmed to Have In-Display Fingerprint Scanner
  6. WhatsApp Finally Arrives on Jio Phone: How to Download
  7. iPhone 6.1-Inch LCD Model's Pricing Leaked Ahead of September 12 Launch
  8. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z Price Cut This Week
  9. Xiaomi Poco F1 vs OnePlus 6 vs Asus ZenFone 5Z: Which One Should You Buy?
  10. Jio Giving Users Up to 10GB Free Data; Here's How the Offer Works
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.