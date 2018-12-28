Nokia 9 PureView, one of the most anticipated Nokia smartphones, has so far been a part of rumours. But now, the smartphone with its penta-lens camera setup is tipped to debut in the last week of January. Nokia brand licensee HMD Global was initially rumoured to bring the Nokia 9 as its new flagship this year. However, the Finnish giant reportedly delayed the launch due to some production line issues. The Nokia 9 was previously found to have a notch-less display and as many as five camera sensors. It is also likely to carry a Zeiss logo alongside the PureView branding.

A render hinting at the launch schedule of the Nokia 9 PureView has been leaked by a Russian tipster who uses the Nokia aNew Twitter account. The render shows an image that matches the recent concept image of the Nokia 9. Further, it shows "one month" in the text, suggesting the launch date somewhere in the last week of January. As we mentioned, an earlier report citing an HMD Global executive had claimed the reason for the delayed launch was due to production issues with camera, and that the smartphone would be launched in early 2019.

The image of the Nokia 9 featured in the leaked render shows a large selfie camera and the notch-less display panel that has thin bezels on the left and right sides. Further, the smartphone appears to have a glass and metal sandwich design.

If we look at some of the past reports, the Nokia 9 PureView will come with Zeiss branded five camera sensors at the back that will be positioned in a circular form, along with an LED flash and a proximity-detecting dual-sensor. The handset is also speculated to come with a 6-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB onboard storage.

Initial reports claimed that the Nokia 9 PureView will debut with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. However, HMD Global could pick the next-generation, Snapdragon 855 SoC to attract the customers looking for a new flagship handset.

The Nokia 9 could come with single and dual-SIM options and sport a curved display design. It could also have an in-display fingerprint sensor since its back panel is likely to be made of glass material. Moreover, the smartphone is so far rumoured with the codename "Olympic".

