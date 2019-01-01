Nokia 9 PureView, the smartphone rumoured to sport a penta-lens camera setup, has appeared in a video that gives us a glimpse at what's cooking up at HMD Global's Finland headquarters. The video appears to be a part of the promotional content that could formally be released alongside the Nokia 9 launch. It highlights the major features leveraging the penta-lens camera arrangement present on the Nokia 9 PureView. Also, the video shows that the new Nokia phone will sport an edge-to-edge, "PureDisplay" panel. The latest leak surfaces just days after a press render of the Nokia 9 emerged on the Web. The render showed a glass and metal sandwich design as well as Android One branding on the smartphone. Further, the handset was shown to have a large selfie camera and a notch-less display.

The over one-minute video published by MySmartPrice shows that the front panel of the Nokia 9 PureView will be identical to the Nokia 8 Sirocco. However, the back of the device will house an all-new back panel that will sport the penta-lens camera setup.

As we saw in most of the previously leaked renders, the five camera sensors at the back of the Nokia 9 PureView will be placed in a circular format. The leaked video has now also revealed that these camera sensors will enhance the detail in photos and hugely improve the low-light image quality by capturing as much as 10 times more light than a regular smartphone camera sensor. Additionally, we now know that the sensors will be provided by Zeiss optics.

Further, the Nokia smartphone will offer upgraded HDR experience. The video also claims that the Nokia 9 PureView will come with the option to re-focus images after they have been captured.

Apart from detailing the camera capabilities, the leaked video highlights the key specifications of the Nokia 9 PureView. It states that the smartphone will sport a 5.99-inch QHD (2K) PureDisplay panel with HDR10 support. Also, the phone will come with in-display fingerprint sensor.

On the software front, the Nokia 9 PureView will be an Android One smartphone. It will run on Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box and have Google's core integrations such as Google Lens and Google Assistant. The smartphone will apparently be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC under the hood, along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The video also shows that the phone will include Qi standard-based wireless charging support.

Nokia brand licensee HMD Global acquired the PureView brand from Microsoft in August last year. While the company hasn't reveal its plans formally, the Nokia 9 is likely to be the first smartphone to come with the camera-focussed PureView brand. It is worth mentioning that the PureView brand entered the mobile phone market with the launch of the Nokia 808 PureView back in January 2013. The Windows Phone-powered Nokia Lumia 920, Lumia 1020, and Lumia 1520 phones have also sported the PureView brand in the past.

The Nokia 9 PureView was initially rumoured to launch sometime in 2018. However, HMD Global reportedly delayed the launch due to production line issues. It is now believed that the Finnish company will unveil the new model at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona to get wider attention.