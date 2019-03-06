Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nokia 9 PureView Receiving Its First Update With March Security Patch, Camera Improvements

Nokia 9 PureView Receiving Its First Update With March Security Patch, Camera Improvements

, 06 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 9 PureView Receiving Its First Update With March Security Patch, Camera Improvements

Nokia 9 PureView was unveiled ahead of the MWC 2019 last month

Highlights

  • Nokia 9 PureView update is around 282MB in size
  • The update brings system stability improvements
  • Nokia 9 PureView is yet to be launched in India

As HMD Global rolls out the Nokia 9 PureView in markets around the world, the company has released the first software update for the phone. Packing the March Android Security Patch, the update is now available over-the-air and will automatically reach the Nokia 9 PureView owners. The update is only available in the US right now. To recall, HMD Global had unveiled the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone at the recently concluded Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. The phone is now on sale in the United States.

Announced in a tweet by Juho Sarvikas, who is the chief product officer at HMD Global, the software update is around 282MB in size. Beyond the March Android Security patch, the update brings system stability improvements and user interface enhancements to the phone. Sarvikas had earlier mentioned that the phone will also bring several improvements related to the image tuning to the Nokia 9 PureView. The update rollout originally began on March 4.

As all software updates are released in batches, the Nokia 9 PureView might take a few days to reach all users. However, if you don't want to wait for the update notification, you can try to manually look for the update by going to Settings > About Phone > System updates.

There is still no word on when HMD Global plans to launch the Nokia 9 PureView in India. The phone features five rear cameras with Zeiss certified lenses, which are joined by three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors. There is also a 20-megapixel selfie shooter on the phone. Additionally, the Nokia 9 PureView pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, Android 9 Pie, and a 5.99-inch Quad-HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) pOLED screen with 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 9, HMD Global
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Elon Musk Said to Have Blindsided Tesla Staff With Plans to Close Stores
Nokia 9 PureView Receiving Its First Update With March Security Patch, Camera Improvements
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S8
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio to Offer Double Data to Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro Buyers
  2. Akshay Kumar to Lead New Amazon India Action-Adventure Series, The End
  3. Brace Yourselves for a Password-Free Web in the Near Future
  4. Realme 3 vs Redmi Note 7 vs Samsung Galaxy M20
  5. Huawei P30 Pro to Sport Periscope-Style Zoom Camera, VP Confirms
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10+, S10, S10e to Be Officially Unveiled in India Today
  7. 'Paytm First' Loyalty Programme Takes on Amazon Prime, Flipkart Plus
  8. This New Microsoft Excel Feature Will Save You a Lot of Time
  9. Xiaomi Reveals New Features Coming to MIUI 10 and MIUI 11
  10. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.