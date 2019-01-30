NDTV Gadgets360.com

Nokia 9 PureView to Feature 18W Fast Charging, Gets 3C Certification in China: Report

, 30 January 2019
Nokia 9 PureView to Feature 18W Fast Charging, Gets 3C Certification in China: Report

Photo Credit: OnLeaks

Nokia 9 PureView will be HMD Global’s first PureView-branded phone

Highlights

  • Nokia 9 PureView is expected to sport a penta-lens camera setup
  • 3C listing suggests it will ship with a 18W fast charger
  • HMD Global is hosting a press event on February 24

We've been hearing rumours about HMD Global's monstrous penta-camera Nokia 9 PureView smartphone since the mid of last year and we draw closer to the biggest consumer mobile exhibition next month, we're starting to get more concrete details about upcoming phones in 2019. HMD Global's supposed flagship has allegedly just passed China's 3C certification and the listing shows that it will ship with a 18W fast charger.

The reported entry in the 3C database simply states a phone bearing the model number ‘TA-1094' and a bundled ‘AD-18WC' charger that's manufactured by HMD Global, which is reported by DroidShout to be the Nokia 9 PureView. The listed power adapter is rated to support various power delivery standards such as 9V and 2A, 12V and 1.5A, and 5V and 3A. The first two point at a possible Qualcomm Quick Charge compatibility while the latter hints at support for USB Power Delivery standard.

Like any 3C listing, we still don't have any confirmation about the other specifications of the smartphone. HMD Global will be hosting its event on February 24, in Barcelona at MWC 2019. One of the teasers for the event clearly shows a silhouette of a penta-camera smartphone. Whether it will end up being called the Nokia 9 PureView is yet to be seen, but we can expect it to be announced for sure.

The Nokia 9 PureView is expected to be the first PureView-branded Nokia phone from HMD Global after acquiring the PureView brand from Microsoft in 2018. Leaked specifications of the Nokia 9 PureView include a 5.99-inch QHD PureDisplay panel with HDR10 support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. However, HMD Global may manage to use the Snapdragon 855 SoC, the current flagship mobile SoC from Qualcomm. On the software front, the phone will be based on the Android One platform and most likely run on Android 9 Pie operating system.

Comments

Further reading: Nokia, Nokia 9 PureView, HMD global
