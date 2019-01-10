Nokia 9 PureView, the anticipated penta-lens camera featuring smartphone, was so far rumoured to debut with Zeiss optics. But now, it is speculated that apart from just having Zeiss optics, the new Nokia phone could come with an enhanced low-light experience from imaging firm Light that specialises in "computational photography". The US startup has built a technology that uses a five-camera module array to collect 10 times more light than a traditional smartphone sensor. This matches what was claimed in a recent purported promo of the Nokia 9 PureView.

As spotted by NokiaPowerUser, Light's official website while describing its constellation camera array solution reveals that by using five sensors in a circular setup, the company can enable the system to collect more than 10 times light than a traditional camera setup. The company also mentions that its software pipeline that works on multiple platforms and devices and can combine and fuse 5, 10, or even 50 images.

"The pipeline is built to combine images from different perspectives, as well as different sensors, apertures, and focal lengths," Light wrote while describing its software pipeline for a multi-camera setup. "We leverage pixel matching, geometric, and photometric corrections, and ISP algorithms in order to achieve our results."

The description provided by Light is in line what was claimed in a recent leaked promo video that was seen to highlight the features of Nokia 9 PureView.

While Light isn't as well known as Zeiss or any other renowned entities in the optics market, it grabbed eyeballs in the past couple of years for bringing prototypes such as a 16-lens camera and a nine-camera phone. The company is also touted to offer its multi-camera solutions without any additional bump. This could particularly help the Nokia 9 PureView feature a thin profile, as suggested in some recent renders.

"We have various camera array options ranging from a 28mm solution that can capture at 56mm with no bump or 9 camera solutions that provide incredible low-light performance, optical zoom, and 2x pixel quality," Light claimed on its website.

That being said, HMD Global is likely to launch the Nokia 9 PureView sometime later this month. The smartphone is speculated to carry an initial price of EUR 749 (roughly Rs. 61,000) or EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 65,100).