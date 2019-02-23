Nokia 9 PureView Sample Photo Teaser Shows Five-Lens Prowess

HMD Global is set to host a pre-MWC event in Barcelona tomorrow, and the company is largely expected to launch the Nokia 9 PureView alongside other phones. The Nokia 9 PureView has been in the news all of last year mainly due to its rumoured penta-lens camera setup, and the production issues HMD Global faced. The company seems to have overcome all those obstacles, and is now probably going to make the Nokia 9 PureView official. Just a day ahead of the launch, Edoardo Cassina, social media chief for the Nokia brand, shared a photo clicked by a Nokia phone, and by the looks of it, the photo seems to have been taken by the flagship Nokia 9 PureView.

Cassina shared the Nokia 9 PureView photo sample on Instagram, and the image shows wide dynamic range, detail, and colour accuracy. He says that the photos has been taken and edited by ace photographer Konsta Punkka on a Nokia phone. While he doesn't mention the phone, we can presume that he is talking about the Nokia 9 PureView, given the photo detail.

Photo Credit: Instagram/ Konsta Punkka

Of course, the photo is compressed given that it is shared on Instagram and it's been edited by the photographer. This means that the EXIF data isn't accurate, so specifications cannot be derived. Despite the compression, the photo depicts wide dynamic range, detail, and impressive HDR processing. One could argue that a DSLR can produce a much better photo, but the photo sample is still impressive coming from a smartphone camera.

The Nokia 9 PureView, as mentioned, has been leaked extensively, and it is expected to pack Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and 18W fast charging support. Further, the phone will come with 4GB of RAM, 128GB of inbuilt storage, NFC, and a 6-inch display. The big highlight will be the five cameras at the back.

Alongside, HMD Global is also expected to launch the Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, and Nokia 1 Plus - to the fair. The specifications of the Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 4.2 are a mystery at this point, however Nokia 1 Plus is said to be featuring an 18:9 screen of unknown size with 480x960 pixels resolution, quad-core MediaTek MT6739WW SoC clocked at 1.5 GHz and 1GB of RAM. The phone is also expected to run on Android 9 Pie (Go Edition). HMD Global's MWC 2019 event is scheduled for tomorrow (4pm CET, or 8:30pm IST).

