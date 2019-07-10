Nokia 9 PureView has finally launched in India. HMD Global, the Nokia brand licensee, on Wednesday announced the arrival of the Nokia 9 PureView in the country. The phone was originally unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in February this year and has taken almost five months to make its India debut. The USP (unique selling point) of the Nokia 9 PureView is its five-camera setup on the back, which includes two 12-megapixel RGB sensors and three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors. Read on for more details about the Nokia 9 PureView price in India, launch offers, specifications, and more.

Nokia 9 PureView price in India, launch offers

Nokia 9 PureView price in India has been set at Rs. 49,999 and the smartphone will be offered via Flipkart and Nokia website. The company says the phone will go on sale beginning today, however at the time of writing, Nokia 9 PureView was yet to be listed for sale. HMD Global also noted that the new Nokia smartphone will reach all major retailers beginning July 17. The phone will be offered in its Midnight Blue colour.

In terms of the launch offers, the consumers purchasing Nokia 9 PureView on the company website will get a gift card of Rs. 5,000 as well as free Nokia 705 earbuds as a limited period offer.

Additionally, the consumers purchasing the phone from offline retail will get 10 percent cashback using HDFC Bank Credit cards and Debit cards via Pinelabs terminals. There is also a 10 percent cashback on using HDFC consumer durable loans. Both these offers are applicable until August 31. The offline retail buyers will also receive free Nokia 705 earbuds.

Lastly, Nokia 9 PureView owners will receive concierge experience for the first 30 days through Nokia Mobile Care. This entails exclusive support desk and access to trainers for expert tips and tricks.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 9 PureView runs on Android 9 Pie and features next-generation Pro Camera user-interface, which allows the consumers to take effective control of the penta-lens setup, including allowing them to take native monochrome shots. The phone features a 5.99-inch Quad-HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) POLED screen with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Nokia 9 PureView is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM

Other specifications of the phone include 128GB of inbuilt storage and 3,320mAh battery with wireless charging support.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Nokia 9 PureView includes five rear cameras with Zeiss certified lenses, which are joined by three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors. Each of these cameras is triggered when a person takes a shot and then the phone fuses these photos together to create a single image. In the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Additionally, the company has included the connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. The Nokia PureView is also IP67 certified for water and dust resistance and packs a USB Type-C port. There is no 3.5mm audio jack on the phone.