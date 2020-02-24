Technology News
loading

Nokia 9 PureView Price in India Slashed by Rs. 15,000, Now Listed at Rs. 34,999

The Nokia 9 PureView was launched in India at Rs. 49,999 last year, and it is now listed on the Nokia website for Rs. 34,999.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 February 2020 11:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 9 PureView Price in India Slashed by Rs. 15,000, Now Listed at Rs. 34,999

Nokia 9 PureView comes with a penta-camera setup at the back

Highlights
  • Nokia 9 PureView is listed in a single Blue colour option
  • The website offers no-cost EMI options of up to 9 months
  • Nokia 9 PureView comes with a 20-megapixel selfie camera

Nokia 9 PureView has got a massive price cut in India. The company's official India website is selling the phone at a price of Rs. 34,999 i.e. a price drop of Rs. 15,000 in India. The phone is offered in a single Blue colour option, and no-cost EMI options are also mentioned alongside. Key highlights of the Nokia 9 PureView include a penta-rear camera setup at the back, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies, and a Snapdragon 845 SoC.

The Nokia 9 PureView is priced at Rs. 34,999 on the Nokia website currently. The phone sees a price cut of Rs. 15,000, as the launch price was at Rs. 49,999 in India. The Nokia 9 PureView was launched in India in July last year, and this is the first price cut that has been introduced since then. The nature of this price cut is unknown at the moment, and we have contacted the company to ascertain whether the price cut is permanent in nature or just a temporary one. The Nokia website has listed the phone with no-cost EMI options of up to nine months on select credit cards.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 9 PureView runs on Android 9 Pie, features a 5.99-inch Quad-HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) POLED screen, and is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6GB RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB. The five cameras at the back include thre 12-megapixel monochrome sensors, and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors. Up front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera setup. There's also a 3,320mAh battery inside, and the phone is IP67 water and dust certified. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and NFC. There's no 3.5mm audio jack on the phone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 9 PureView Price in India, Nokia 9 PureView Specifications, Nokia, HMD Global
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Special Ops: Hotstar Unveils Teaser Trailer for Neeraj Pandey Series, Full Trailer Out Tuesday
Microsoft's New 100X100X100 Programme Aims to Empower B2B Startups in India

Related Stories

Nokia 9 PureView Price in India Slashed by Rs. 15,000, Now Listed at Rs. 34,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X50 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Nokia 9 PureView Sees Massive Price Cut in India, Now Listed at Rs. 34,999
  3. Mi TV Range to Get PatchWall 3.0 With New Content Partners, Improved UI
  4. Private WhatsApp Group Chat Invite Links Were Available on Google Search
  5. Poco X2 vs Redmi Note 8 Pro: Which One Should You Buy?
  6. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  7. Jio Launches Rs. 49, Rs. 69 Prepaid Recharge Plans for Jio Phone Users
  8. The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  9. Oppo A31 Will Reportedly Launch in India Next Week
  10. Vu 4K Cinema LED Android TV Review
#Latest Stories
  1. G20 Officials Call for Unity to Tax Tech Giants
  2. Microsoft's New 100X100X100 Programme Aims to Empower B2B Startups in India
  3. Nokia 9 PureView Price in India Slashed by Rs. 15,000, Now Listed at Rs. 34,999
  4. Special Ops: Hotstar Unveils Teaser Trailer for Neeraj Pandey Series, Full Trailer Out Tuesday
  5. US Firm Hughes Fears Indian Closure, Bank Disruptions Over Unpaid Fees
  6. Redmi 8A Dual Goes on Limited-Period Open Sale in India: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Fortnite Star Ninja's Twitter Account Hacked
  8. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Prepaid Plan 71-Day Additional Validity Offer Extended, One More Promotional Offer Announced: All Details
  9. Oyo Launches Bug Bounty Programme to Strengthen Platform Security
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.