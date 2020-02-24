Nokia 9 PureView has got a massive price cut in India. The company's official India website is selling the phone at a price of Rs. 34,999 i.e. a price drop of Rs. 15,000 in India. The phone is offered in a single Blue colour option, and no-cost EMI options are also mentioned alongside. Key highlights of the Nokia 9 PureView include a penta-rear camera setup at the back, an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies, and a Snapdragon 845 SoC.

The Nokia 9 PureView is priced at Rs. 34,999 on the Nokia website currently. The phone sees a price cut of Rs. 15,000, as the launch price was at Rs. 49,999 in India. The Nokia 9 PureView was launched in India in July last year, and this is the first price cut that has been introduced since then. The nature of this price cut is unknown at the moment, and we have contacted the company to ascertain whether the price cut is permanent in nature or just a temporary one. The Nokia website has listed the phone with no-cost EMI options of up to nine months on select credit cards.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 9 PureView runs on Android 9 Pie, features a 5.99-inch Quad-HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) POLED screen, and is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC with 6GB RAM. Internal storage is at 128GB. The five cameras at the back include thre 12-megapixel monochrome sensors, and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors. Up front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie camera setup. There's also a 3,320mAh battery inside, and the phone is IP67 water and dust certified. It has an in-display fingerprint scanner, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, and NFC. There's no 3.5mm audio jack on the phone.