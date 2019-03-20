Nokia 9 PureView, the iconic penta-lens camera phone that HMD Global unveiled last month after a list of leaks and rumours, is set to make way to India soon. The Finnish company has teased the India launch of the Nokia 9 PureView through a video posted on the official Nokia Mobile Facebook page. To recall, the Nokia 9 comes with three monochrome and two RGB sensors and features a QHD POLED display. The phone has 128GB of onboard storage.

The official Nokia Mobile Facebook page in India features a video teaser that shows different shots from the Nokia 9 PureView. The video is also accompanied by a post that asks Nokia fans to "stay tuned" for the new phone. "Get ready to capture the most breathtaking pictures with the all-new Nokia 9. Stay tuned!" the Facebook post reads.

Nokia 9 PureView price in India (expected)

The Nokia 9 PureView price in the global markets is set at $699 (roughly Rs. 48,300). The phone comes in the sole, Midnight Blue colour, and is already available for purchase in select markets.

However, the India price and availability details of the Nokia 9 PureView are yet to be revealed. We can expect it to be in line with the global pricing though, and priced between Rs. 45,000 and Rs. 50,000.

To recall, the Nokia 9 PureView was unveiled in Barcelona last month and showcased at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 9 PureView runs Android Pie and features a 5.99-inch Quad-HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) POLED display along with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the phone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage.

The USP of the Nokia 9 PureView is its penta-lens camera setup that has been developed in collaboration with Light. HMD Global has also worked with Qualcomm and Google to optimise the camera experience.

HMD Global on What Makes Every Single Nokia 9 Unique, and the Tech Behind the Five-Camera Setup

The penta-lens camera setup includes five rear camera sensors, including three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors. These are powered by Zeiss-certified optics. For selfies, there is a 20-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options on the Nokia 9 PureView include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C. The smartphone also packs a 3,320mAh battery that supports wireless charging.