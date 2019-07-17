Technology News
Nokia 9 PureView Now Available via Offline Stores in India: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Nokia 9 PureView is priced in India at Rs. 49,999, and HMD Global is offering free Nokia 705 Earbuds as part of the launch offers.

By | Updated: 17 July 2019 11:47 IST
Nokia 9 PureView is offered in Midnight Blue colour

  • HDFC is offering 10 percent cashback on both regular and EMI transaction
  • Nokia 9 PureView owners will get concierge experience for a month
  • 10 percent cashback is offered on HDFC consumer durable loans

Nokia 9 PureView is now available across all major offline retailers across India. The phone was launched in India earlier this month, and was made available online first. It is already on sale on Flipkart and the Nokia website, and from today onwards, it is available offline as well. The biggest highlight of the phone is its penta-lens camera setup that includes two 12-megapixel RGB sensors and three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors. The Nokia 9 PureView also comes with a QHD+ screen and Snapdragon 845 SoC.

Nokia 9 PureView price in India, launch offers

Nokia 9 PureView price in India has been set at Rs. 49,999, and it is now available in all major retailers across India. Launch offers include 10 percent cashback to HDFC Bank credit and debit card users on both regular and EMI transactions done through Pinelabs terminals in offline stores. Consumers can also avail 10 percent cashback when they use HDFC consumer durable loans. Both these offers are available at retail outlets till August 31. ­

HMD Global is also offering Nokia 705 Earbuds worth Rs. 9,999 for free for a limited period. The Nokia 9 PureView will be available in Midnight Blue colour option.

Nokia 9 PureView owners will also receive concierge experience for the first 30 days through Nokia Mobile Care. This entails exclusive support desk and access to trainers for expert tips and tricks.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia 9 PureView runs on Android 9 Pie and it features a 5.99-inch Quad-HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) POLED screen with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM.

Other specifications of the phone include 128GB of inbuilt storage and 3,320mAh battery with wireless charging support. The Nokia PureView is also IP67 certified for water and dust resistance and packs a USB Type-C port. There is no 3.5mm audio jack on the phone.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the Nokia 9 PureView includes five rear cameras with Zeiss certified lenses, which are joined by three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors. Each of these cameras is triggered when a person takes a shot and then the phone fuses these photos together to create a single image. In the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. Additionally, the company has included the connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC.

