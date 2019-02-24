Nokia 9 PureView smartphone is here, after months of leaks and speculation. HMD Global on Sunday introduced the smartphone at a press event in Barcelona on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress 2019. Part of Google's Android One programme, the Nokia 9 PureView's biggest highlight is its penta-lens camera setup present on the back of the smartphone. The camera setup houses three monochrome and two RGB lenses - all with the same f/1.82 aperture. Other key specifications of the phone include a 5.99-inch 2K screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, and 6GB of RAM.

Nokia 9 PureView price, availability

According to HMD Global, the Nokia 9 PureView will carry a price tag of $699 (roughly Rs. 49,700) and it will be available for pre-orders immediately in select markets around the world. The sales open in March 2019. The India-specific pricing and availability details remain a mystery for now.

The company notes that the Nokia 9 PureView will be offered in the sole Midnight Blue colour.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications

Starting with the imaging capabilities of the phone, the Nokia 9 PureView's camera system has been developed in partnership with Light. HMD Global has also worked with Qualcomm and Google to optimise the camera setup to fully utilise the Snapdragon 845 SoC's power and work well Google's Photos app. The phone packs five rear cameras with Zeiss certified lenses, which are joined by three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors. Each of these cameras is triggered when a person takes a shot and then the phone fuses these photos together to create a single image. In the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

Among other specifications, the phone sports a 5.99-inch Quad-HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) POLED screen with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Nokia 9 also packs 6GB of RAM, 128GB of inbuilt storage, and 3,320mAh battery with wireless charging support. Additionally, the company has included the connectivity options like Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. The Nokia PureView is also IP67 certified for water and dust resistance and packs a USB Type-C port. There is no 3.5mm audio jack though.

Nokia 1 Plus With Android Pie (Go Edition), Nokia 210 Feature Phone Launched at MWC 2019

On the software front, the Nokia 9 PureView runs on Android 9 Pie and will come with next-generation Pro Camera user-interface, which will allow the consumers to take effective control of the penta-lens setup, including allowing them to take native monochrome shots.

