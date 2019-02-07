Nokia 9 PureView is shaping up to be a venerable Android flagship and has been a frequent visitor of the leak arena thanks to its long-anticipated launch. The latest leak comes in the form of alleged press renders of the Nokia 9 PureView that may have given us a clear look at the upcoming smartphone's design, complete with its penta-lens rear camera setup as well its front panel with thin side bezels. The images, claimed to be the official press renders of the upcoming Nokia flagship, show the smartphone clad in a glossy blue paint job and also seemingly confirm the presence of an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The alleged Nokia 9 PureView press renders, that come courtesy of 91Mobiles, show the upcoming flagship's Zeiss-branded penta-lens rear camera setup that is expected to be the first of its kind in the domain. The leaked images also show the prominent Android One branding on the rear panel and also show the fingerprint pattern on the display, indicating that the device will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. As for the display itself, it is devoid of a notch and has thick bottom and top bezels with the top bearing the Nokia branding and housing the earpiece, front camera and other sensors.

HMD Global has scheduled an event on February 24 ahead of MWC 2019 where the company is expected to unveil the Nokia 9 PureView, and if a leaked teaser is anything to go by, the company will indeed launch the five camera-toting smartphone later this month.

The Nokia 9 PureView's design depicted in the alleged press renders falls in line with previous leaks that have shown the upcoming smartphone from various angles. Interestingly, a majority of leaks surrounding the next high-end Nokia offering such as concept image, CAD-based renders and 360-degree video as well as alleged live image show the same design, lending more credibility to the newly surfaced press renders. The fresh leak does not reveal anything about the upcoming smartphone's specifications, however, previous leaks have revealed some important details such as support for 18W fast charging and vanilla Android Pie on the software side.

Other rumoured specifications include a 5.99-inch QHD PureDisplay panel with HDR10 support, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is some uncertainty regarding the processor powering the Nokia 9 PureView as leaks are divided between Qualcomm's year-old Snapdragon 845 SoC and the latest Snapdragon 855 SoC. The resolution of the camera sensors is also not known, but the smartphone is expected to feature a technology developed by Light that employs a penta-lens camera array to collect 10 times more light compared to a conventional sensor and deliver superior low-light photography results.