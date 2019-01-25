HMD Global, Finland-based Nokia-brand licensee, is hosting its Mobile World Congress (MWC) event on February 24 in Barcelona, revealed a company executive earlier today. The company has not said what it plans to showcase at the event but rumours indicate that much-anticipated Nokia 9 PureView smartphone may make its debut at the event. Some reports also indicate the launch of Nokia 6 (2019), but it is quite likely we might see the Nokia 6 (2019) announced before the MWC event.

Juho Sarvikas, HMD Global Chief Product Officer, on Friday tweeted that the company's MWC event is set for February 24, and he called on fans to tune into the event. Considering his tweet, the company will most likely be streaming the event live on the Web. His tweet didn't specify any products that we might see at the event, but as we mentioned earlier, the Nokia 9 PureView is the most likely candidate. According to the rumours and leaks until now, the phone's big highlight is going to be the five-camera setup on the rear, which is reportedly going to be powered by a Zeiss solution and a low-light technology from Light.

Other specifications of the smartphone will reportedly include a 5.99-inch QHD PureDisplay panel with HDR10 support and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Nokia 9 PureView will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. However, HMD Global may manage to use the Snapdragon 855 SoC, the current flagship mobile SoC from Qualcomm. On the software front, the phone will be based on the Android One platform and most likely run on Android 9 Pie operating system.

Nokia 9 PureView is expected to be the first PureView-branded Nokia phone from HMD Global. The company had acquired the PureView brand from Microsoft in 2018 but has not launched a device with the PureView branding till now. The PureView branding was originally introduced by the Nokia of the yesteryears back in 2013 with the Nokia 808 PureView.

There is a slight possibility that HMD Global may also unveil the Nokia 6 (2019) at the event. The phone is said to feature a 6.2-inch display, Snapdragon 632 SoC and 4GB/ 6GB of RAM. It will also reportedly include two 16-megapixel rear cameras from Zeiss, and support OZO Audio technology.