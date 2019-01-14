Nokia 9 PureView, the anticipated first-ever penta-lens camera phone under the Nokia brand, was previously aiming to debut later this month. But now, it's been speculated that Nokia brand licensee HMD Global has delayed the launch until Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 next month. This is notably not the first time when the Finnish company has been reported about postponing the launch date of the Nokia 9 PureView. The smartphone that's been in rumours for a long time was previously believed to arrive last year. However, the company reportedly delayed the launch due to issues in the production line. The Nokia 9 PureView is expected to come with five camera sensors at the back and feature a notch-less, PureDisplay panel along with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

A tipster who posts unannounced Nokia developments using Nokia_Leaks Twitter account on Sunday claimed that the Nokia 9 PureView launch has been moved to the forthcoming MWC. The handset was late last month believed to arrive in the last week of January.

Initially, HMD Global was reportedly planning to bring the Nokia 9 PureView last year. The company, however, was said to have delayed its launch until this year due to issues in the production line. It was reported the launch was delayed as there were problems with the complex penta-lens camera setup.

Another tipster who uses pseudonym Nokia anew Twitter account speculated that if HMD Global has to schedule the Nokia 9 PureView launch this month, then it would be sending out invitations until Wednesday. It is also believed that if the company is preferring MWC 2019 as the venue, then the new model would be overshadowed by other models debuting at the exhibition in Barcelona, Spain.

Among the strong competitors against the Nokia 9 PureView, the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S10 lineup is likely to be on the most prominent offering. Samsung is bringing thin-bezel displays, newer design language, and 5G support to take on the competition.

Having said that, the Nokia 9 PureView is likely to be a top-notch model in its family. The smartphone is rumoured to have a penta-lens camera setup at the back that could have five Zeiss-branded camera sensors and a dedicated low-light supporting technology from Light. It is also rumoured to have an in-display fingerprint sensor and come with Google's Android One branding.

Alongside the Nokia 9 PureView, HMD Global is expected to bring the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 8.1 Plus as the two new models at the MWC next month. Both new models are rumoured to have a punch-hole display design and come with a dual camera setup. The Nokia 6.2 is also said to have a Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled with 4GB and 6GB RAM options and a 16-megapixel primary camera sensor.