Nokia 9 PureView is now reportedly receiving a new update, and it brings the latest July 2019 Android Security Patch along with camera improvements. The latest security patch comes just a week after it was released for Pixel phones. HMD Global has been pretty successful in its promise of fast and timely software support, and the flagship users can now update their phones to keep it secure. The update has reportedly rolled out in few European countries for now, but it should arrive in other markets soon.

HMD Global's flagship phone Nokia 9 PureView is now receiving a new Android Pie build v4.27C that brings along the July 2019 Android Security Patch. NokiaPowerUser reports that the update is rolling out in Finland and Russia for now, but it should trickle out to more regions soon. The update size is at 280.4MB, and users in the compatible regions should get a notification of a new update. If you haven't received it, try checking for an update manually by going to Settings > System Updates.

The changelog suggests that the Nokia 9 PureView July Security update also brings along a Live Bokeh mode that essentially allows users to focus manually before taking a picture. It also is reported to bring UI enhancements, faster image processing, and a faster fingerprint sensor.

The Nokia 9 PureView update brings all the fixes mentioned in the Android's security bulletin, including a critical security vulnerability in Media framework that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.