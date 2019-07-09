Technology News
loading

Nokia 9 PureView Update Brings July Android Security Patch, Live Bokeh Feature: Report

The update size is 280.4MB, and it is rolling out in Finland and Russia.

By | Updated: 9 July 2019 13:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 9 PureView Update Brings July Android Security Patch, Live Bokeh Feature: Report

Nokia 9 PureView gets a new update

Highlights
  • Nokia 9 PureView latest update version number is v4.27C
  • It also brings along UI improvements, faster fingerprint sensor
  • The update is rolling out in Finland and Russia for now

Nokia 9 PureView is now reportedly receiving a new update, and it brings the latest July 2019 Android Security Patch along with camera improvements. The latest security patch comes just a week after it was released for Pixel phones. HMD Global has been pretty successful in its promise of fast and timely software support, and the flagship users can now update their phones to keep it secure. The update has reportedly rolled out in few European countries for now, but it should arrive in other markets soon.

HMD Global's flagship phone Nokia 9 PureView is now receiving a new Android Pie build v4.27C that brings along the July 2019 Android Security Patch. NokiaPowerUser reports that the update is rolling out in Finland and Russia for now, but it should trickle out to more regions soon. The update size is at 280.4MB, and users in the compatible regions should get a notification of a new update. If you haven't received it, try checking for an update manually by going to Settings > System Updates.

The changelog suggests that the Nokia 9 PureView July Security update also brings along a Live Bokeh mode that essentially allows users to focus manually before taking a picture. It also is reported to bring UI enhancements, faster image processing, and a faster fingerprint sensor.

The Nokia 9 PureView update brings all the fixes mentioned in the Android's security bulletin, including a critical security vulnerability in Media framework that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HMD Global, Nokia 9 PureView
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Said to Be in Plans to Go Public
Nokia 9 PureView Update Brings July Android Security Patch, Live Bokeh Feature: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  2. These Premium Phones Will Receive Discounts on Prime Day 2019 Sale in India
  3. Sony X95G 55-Inch 4K HDR Smart Android TV Review
  4. Realme 3i Set to Debut in India Alongside Realme X
  5. Redmi K20 Teased by Flipkart, Tipping Online Retail Availability
  6. Leaf Pods Truly Wireless Earphones Review: The Rs. 3,999 Apple AirPods Alternative
  7. Realme C1 Gets Stable Android Pie-Based ColorOS 6 Update in India
  8. BSNL Extends Bumper Offer With Extra 2.2GB Daily Data Till October
  9. Vodafone Rs. 139 Prepaid Recharge Revised, Data Benefit Reduced to 3GB
  10. TikTok Suspends Users Who Posted Video on Jharkhand Lynching
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.