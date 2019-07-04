After many delays, the Nokia 9 PureView was launched at MWC Barcelona earlier this year. Ever since then, the phone has been rumoured to come to India on many occasions, but the phone hasn't been made available in the country yet. Now, the Nokia India Mobile Twitter handle has rolled out its first teaser of the Nokia 9 PureView, and has confirmed that it is launching soon in India. We can expect HMD Global to announce the India launch date soon, and send invites for the launch event as well.

Nokia India Twitter handle has shared a small video on Twitter confirming that the Nokia 9 PureView is slated to launch in India soon. "Explore much more than meets the eye with the power of 5. Ultimate focal length control on the Nokia 9 PureView. Coming soon," the tweet reads.

Explore much more than meets the eye with the power of 5. Ultimate focal length control on the Nokia 9 PureView. Coming soon. #ExploreEveryDetail pic.twitter.com/l9RUWaGpH1 — Nokia Mobile India (@NokiamobileIN) July 4, 2019

There's no exact date announced, but HMD Global should be confirming the launch date in the very near future. The video highlights Nokia 9 PureView's penta-lens camera setup and its abilities to control focal length. Nokia 9 PureView price in India (expected)

In the US, the Nokia 9 PureView was launched with a price tag of $699 (roughly Rs. 49,700). It is offered in the sole Midnight Blue colour. The India-specific pricing and availability details will be announced by HMD Global at the launch event. We can expect the Nokia 9 PureView price in India to be around the same mark as the US.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications

The Nokia 9 PureView's camera system has been developed in partnership with Light. HMD Global has also worked with Qualcomm and Google to optimise the camera setup to fully utilise the Snapdragon 845 SoC's power and work well Google's Photos app. Among other specifications, the phone sports a 5.99-inch Quad-HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) POLED screen with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Nokia 9 also packs 6GB of RAM, 128GB of inbuilt storage, and 3,320mAh battery with wireless charging support. Additionally, the company has included the connectivity options like Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. The Nokia PureView is also IP67 certified for water and dust resistance and packs a USB Type-C port. There is no 3.5mm audio jack though.

The phone packs five rear cameras with Zeiss certified lenses, which are joined by three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors. Each of these cameras is triggered when a person takes a shot and then the phone fuses these photos together to create a single image. In the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

On the software front, as we mentioned earlier, the Nokia 9 PureView runs on Android 9 Pie and will come with next-generation Pro Camera user-interface, which will allow the consumers to take effective control of the penta-lens setup, including allowing them to take native monochrome shots.