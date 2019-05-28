Nokia 9 PureView finally seems to have a launch date in India. HMD Global, the Nokia brand licensee, has sent out invites for a press event next week, where the company is expected to launch the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone. Although the invite doesn't mention any thing about the Nokia 9 PureView, this penta-lens camera setup smartphone is only major Nokia-branded device that was announced at MWC 2019 but is yet to reach the Indian shores.

HMD Global will host a press event on June 6 in New Delhi, where it is expected to reveal the India price and availability details of the Nokia 9 PureView.

To recall, HMD Global had officially unveiled the Nokia 9 PureView at the MWC 2019 in February this year. The phone generated a lot of buzz, thanks to its penta-lens camera. Apart from those five cameras at the back, Nokia 9 PureView is a fairly standard smartphone, which is based on the Android One platform. The phone carries a price tag of $699 (roughly Rs. 48,700) internationally.

According to the Finnish company, Nokia 9 PureView's rear camera setup houses three 12-megapixel monochrome and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors - all with the same f/1.82 lenses. In the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter as well. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie and includes the next-generation Pro-camera user interface.

Other key specifications of the phone include a 5.99-inch Quad-HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, and 6GB of RAM. The phone also packs 128GB of inbuilt storage, 3,320mAh battery with wireless charging support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Additionally, the company has included the connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC. The Nokia PureView is also IP67 certified for water and dust resistance and packs a USB Type-C port. There is no 3.5mm audio jack though.