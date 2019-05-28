Technology News

Nokia 9 PureView India Launch Expected on June 6

Nokia 9 PureView was originally unveiled at the Mobile World Congress earlier this year.

By | Updated: 28 May 2019 18:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Nokia 9 PureView India Launch Expected on June 6

Nokia 9 PureView houses a penta-lens camera setup.

Highlights
  • Nokia 9 PureView is based on Android One platform
  • The Nokia phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC
  • The phone is IP67 certified for water and dust resistance

Nokia 9 PureView finally seems to have a launch date in India. HMD Global, the Nokia brand licensee, has sent out invites for a press event next week, where the company is expected to launch the Nokia 9 PureView smartphone. Although the invite doesn't mention any thing about the Nokia 9 PureView, this penta-lens camera setup smartphone is only major Nokia-branded device that was announced at MWC 2019 but is yet to reach the Indian shores.

HMD Global will host a press event on June 6 in New Delhi, where it is expected to reveal the India price and availability details of the Nokia 9 PureView.

To recall, HMD Global had officially unveiled the Nokia 9 PureView at the MWC 2019 in February this year. The phone generated a lot of buzz, thanks to its penta-lens camera. Apart from those five cameras at the back, Nokia 9 PureView is a fairly standard smartphone, which is based on the Android One platform. The phone carries a price tag of $699 (roughly Rs. 48,700) internationally.

According to the Finnish company, Nokia 9 PureView's rear camera setup houses three 12-megapixel monochrome and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors - all with the same f/1.82 lenses. In the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter as well. The phone runs on Android 9 Pie and includes the next-generation Pro-camera user interface.

Other key specifications of the phone include a 5.99-inch Quad-HD+ screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, and 6GB of RAM. The phone also packs 128GB of inbuilt storage, 3,320mAh battery with wireless charging support, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Additionally, the company has included the connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and NFC. The Nokia PureView is also IP67 certified for water and dust resistance and packs a USB Type-C port. There is no 3.5mm audio jack though.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 9 PureView specifications, Nokia 9 PureView price
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Huawei, Tencent Sign Deal on Streaming Services
Amazon, Flipkart Said to Be Unlikely to Respond to Key Queries in India Antitrust Study
Nokia 9 PureView India Launch Expected on June 6
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. This Is the ‘World's Most Dangerous Laptop’, on Sale for $1.2 Million
  2. Flipkart Kicks Off a New Sale With Offers on Popular Mobile Phones
  3. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  4. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, Oppo Reno Flagship Phones Launched in India
  5. Airtel 4G Hotspot Now Available With Prepaid, Postpaid Plan Options
  6. iPhone Price in India 4th Highest in the World, Claims Report
  7. Moto Z4 Goes on Sale via Amazon Ahead of Formal Launch
  8. RedmiBook 14 Debuts With Up to 8th Gen Intel Core i7 Processors
  9. MarQ by Flipkart 43SAFHD Android TV Review
  10. Asus ZenFone 6 Update Improves Camera Modes, Rotation Stability, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.