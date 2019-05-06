The Nokia 9 PureView was unveiled back in February at MWC, and except for a teaser, there has been no official information about the phone's launch in the Indian market. But it now appears that the Nokia 9 PureView is finally ready to hit the shelves in India. The Nokia phone with five rear cameras has received the mandatory BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification, which serves as an indication that the phone might be coming to the country soon. Moreover, a new Nokia smartphone carrying the model number TA-1182 has passed the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth certifications, suggesting that an official launch is imminent.

Starting with the Nokia 9 PureView, the Nokia Mobile Facebook page in India released a video teaser last month, asking fans to get ready for clicking breath-taking pictures with the Nokia 9 PureView. However, since then the company has not dropped any information regarding when the Nokia 9 PureView will be made available in the country. But now that the Nokia 9 PureView has been certified by BIS, it appears that the phone is all set for India launch. The phone was caught on the BIS database carrying the model number TA-1087, and its listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications

Nokia 9 PureView packs a 5.99-inch Quad-HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) POLED display and is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. The key feature of the phone is its penta-lens rear camera setup, which consists of the three 12-megapixel monochrome sensors and two 12-megapixel RGB sensors with Zeiss optics, while a 20-megapixel camera handles selfies. The phone sports an in-display fingerprint sensor and packs a 3,320mAh battery with support for wireless charging.

Meanwhile, an unannounced Nokia phone carrying the model number TA-1182 has received the Wi-Fi Alliance certification, but unfortunately, there is no information on the phone's specifications. The phone in question will run Android Pie as per the Wi-Fi certification page, which was spotted by the folks over at NokiaPowerUser. Additionally, the phone has also received the Bluetooth SIG certification, indicating that an official launch is on the horizon. The phone's Bluetooth listing, which was spotted by NokiaMob, states that the Nokia TA-1182 will support the Bluetooth 5.0 standard.