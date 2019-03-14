Nokia 9 PureView will be getting a software update to fix the phone's camera and in-display fingerprint sensor. As more and more consumers get their hands on the HMD Global's new Nokia 9 PureView smartphone, the company is getting reports fromt the users about the various issues with the phone. To make sure these consumers get a great experience, the company has announced that it is working on a software update that will fix two major issues that the Nokia 9 PureView owners are dealing with right now.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer at HMD Global, acknowledged in a tweet that the company has received reports of Nokia 9 camera app crashes and it will be releasing a fix for the same.

“With more users out there, we've seen a few camera crashes due to battery voltage drop when charge is low. We will address this,” wrote Sarvikas.

He also added that the in-display fingerprint sensor used in Nokia 9 PureView has some limitations and the company will try and improve the experience. Sarvikas reminded the consumers that the phone also comes with support for Face Unlock.

There is no word on when the software update fixing these problems will be released for the smartphone, however given the company's track record of providing fast updates, we shouldn't have to wait for long.

To recall, Nokia 9 PureView was introduced on the sidelines of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 last month and the phone is currently being offered in US and select European countries. It is yet to be launched in India.

Nokia 9 PureView specifications

The smartphone sports a 5.99-inch Quad-HD+ (1440x2960 pixels) POLED screen with 18.5:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It also packs 6GB of RAM, 128GB of inbuilt storage, and 3,320mAh battery with wireless charging support. Additionally, the company has included the connectivity options like Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and NFC. The Nokia PureView is also IP67 certified for water and dust resistance and packs a USB Type-C port. There is no 3.5mm audio jack though.

On the imaging front, HMD Global has packed a penta-camera setup on the smartphone, which house five 12-megapixel sensor, three out of which are monochrome and two are RGB. Each of these cameras is triggered when a person takes a shot and then the phone fuses these photos together to create a single image. In the front, there is a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.