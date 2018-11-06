HMD Global, in the past couple of years, has launched a slew of Nokia-branded smartphones. While there have been several premium-looking handsets such as the Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia fans are still waiting for a truly top-end flagship. Meanwhile, reports of an upcoming Nokia 9 PureView smartphone has been churning out of the rumour mills for quite some time now. Now, a new leak has hinted at some of the features that we can expect in the handset. According to the latest report, the alleged Nokia 9 PureView has been codenamed 'Olympic' and has been spotted running Android 9 Pie.

The long-anticipated Nokia 9 with its rumoured Penta-lens camera setup was expected to be HMD Global's rumoured flagship for 2018 despite being delayed on multiple occasions. However, a previous report had claimed that the smartphone may not be unveiled this year at all and instead launch at MWC 2019 early next year. Several reports in the past have indicated that the smartphone could be called Nokia 9 PureView, especially after HMD Global acquired the trademark from Microsoft in August. As per a report by LoveNokia, the upcoming Nokia 9 PureView bears the codename 'Olympic; and runs the latest Android Pie with the most-recent November security patch.

The Nokia 9 PureView is expected to come with a Penta-camera setup and house an in-display fingerprint sensor. The report claims that the ex-employees who were a part of the imaging division of Nokia, are now a part of HMD Global's team. The latest piece of information was spotted from the servers of FIH Mobile, a subsidiary of Taiwan-based Foxconn, which manufactures electronic devices for a number of companies.

As per the report, the metadata obtained from the FIH server, Nokia 9 PureView runs Android 9 Pie with build number 00CN_4_030 and November security patch. LoveNokia notes that the smartphone they spotted is a test device of the Chinese model, rather than the final retail variant. The report also provides a screenshot that was grabbed from the FIH server, showcasing the five Olympic rings. This is in line with previous reports that suggested that the Nokia 9 PureView comes with five cameras at the back.

Meanwhile, tipster 'Nokia anew' has published a tweet bringing to light an internal decision within HMD Global. According to the tweet, the company has hinted that new Nokia 9 PureView could start a new series of PureView smartphones.