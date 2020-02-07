Technology News
Nokia 9 PureView, 8 Siroco, 7 Plus, More Nokia Phones Get VoWiFi Support in India: Here’s the Full List

Reliance Jio and Airtel telecom operators offer Wi-Fi calling support to subscribers.

By | Updated: 7 February 2020 11:52 IST
Nokia 7.2 subscribers are yet to get VoWiFi support for Airtel subscribers

Highlights
  • Nokia phone users need to enable the feature in Settings
  • This feature allows voice calling over a Wi-Fi network
  • Nokia 7 Plus users on Airtel and Jio networks will get support

Voice Over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) was first introduced by Airtel in Delhi NCR last year, and only a few phones were compatible to support this feature then. Ever since, the number of compatible phones and supported regions have only increased, with Jio rolling out the same feature for its users as well. For those unaware, this feature is designed to support both voice (VoWiFi) and video calls (on Jio) over any Wi-Fi network. HMD Global has now jumped onto this bandwagon, and has announced the rollout of VoWiFi support on a range of Nokia phones.

The company notes that Jio subscribers that own a Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 can now use the VoWiFi feature once enabled. Apart from the Nokia 7.2, all the other mentioned phones will also now support VoWiFi through the Airtel network as well. If you own any of these phones, and are a Jio or Airtel subscriber, you can enable VoWiFi by going to Settings > Search for Wi-Fi calling option > Enable Wi-Fi calling option.

It is recommended to keep both VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling options switched on to enable seamless switching when the Wi-Fi signal goes weak. For this feature to work, ensure that you are connected to a Wi-Fi network.

While Jio announced a nationwide debut of Wi-Fi calling last month, and claimed that the service is supported on over 150 devices. Airtel, on the other hand, initially launched Wi-Fi calling in Delhi NCR only, with compatible announced for selected phones only. It recently expanded phone compatibility portfolio, and even broadened its presence to metropolitan cities such as Mumbai and Kolkata and for customers in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Nokia 7.2

Nokia 7.2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Clean Android experience
  • Bad
  • Processor is underpowered for the price
  • Underwhelming low-light camera performance
Read detailed Nokia 7.2 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3500mAh
OS Android Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 8 Sirocco

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable to hold and use
  • Speedy app and UI performance
  • Up-to-date software
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Oversaturated screen
  • Glitchy bokeh mode
Read detailed Nokia 8 Sirocco review
Display 5.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3260mAh
OS Android 8.0
Resolution 1440x2560 pixels
Nokia 8.1

Nokia 8.1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent construction quality
  • Bright, vibrant HDR display
  • Android One
  • Bad
  • Specifications aren’t very competitive
  • Poor low-light camera performance
Read detailed Nokia 8.1 review
Display 6.18-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3500mAh
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution 1080x2244 pixels
Nokia 7.1

Nokia 7.1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great display
  • Sleek and compact
  • Android One and no software bloat
  • Quick and accurate fingerprint sensor
  • Bad
  • Face recognition is iffy
  • Competition offers better specifications
Read detailed Nokia 7.1 review
Display 5.84-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3060mAh
OS Android 8.1
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality
  • Powerful processor
  • Excellent battery life
  • Stock Android One
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
Read detailed Nokia 7 Plus review
Display 6.00-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 8.0
Resolution 1080x2160 pixels
Nokia 6.1 Plus

Nokia 6.1 Plus

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Android One and no software bloat
  • Sleek and compact
  • Vibrant display
  • Great performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light camera performance could be better
  • Fast charger not bundled
Read detailed Nokia 6.1 Plus review
Display 5.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 3060mAh
OS Android 8.1
Resolution 1080x2280 pixels
Nokia 6.1

Nokia 6.1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Stellar build quality
  • Android One and no software bloat
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Poor low-light camera performance
  • Iffy fingerprint sensor
Read detailed Nokia 6.1 review
Display 5.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
OS Android 8.0
Resolution 1080x1920 pixels
