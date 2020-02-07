Voice Over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) was first introduced by Airtel in Delhi NCR last year, and only a few phones were compatible to support this feature then. Ever since, the number of compatible phones and supported regions have only increased, with Jio rolling out the same feature for its users as well. For those unaware, this feature is designed to support both voice (VoWiFi) and video calls (on Jio) over any Wi-Fi network. HMD Global has now jumped onto this bandwagon, and has announced the rollout of VoWiFi support on a range of Nokia phones.

The company notes that Jio subscribers that own a Nokia 9 PureView, Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 6.1 can now use the VoWiFi feature once enabled. Apart from the Nokia 7.2, all the other mentioned phones will also now support VoWiFi through the Airtel network as well. If you own any of these phones, and are a Jio or Airtel subscriber, you can enable VoWiFi by going to Settings > Search for Wi-Fi calling option > Enable Wi-Fi calling option.

It is recommended to keep both VoLTE and Wi-Fi calling options switched on to enable seamless switching when the Wi-Fi signal goes weak. For this feature to work, ensure that you are connected to a Wi-Fi network.

While Jio announced a nationwide debut of Wi-Fi calling last month, and claimed that the service is supported on over 150 devices. Airtel, on the other hand, initially launched Wi-Fi calling in Delhi NCR only, with compatible announced for selected phones only. It recently expanded phone compatibility portfolio, and even broadened its presence to metropolitan cities such as Mumbai and Kolkata and for customers in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.