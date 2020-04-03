Following the footsteps of other OEMs, HMD Global has revised the prices of its phones in India. The Indian government has increased the GST on smartphones from 12 percent to 18 percent, and due to this tax rise, smartphone vendors are increasing the price of their phones as well. The Nokia 2.3, Nokia 110, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7.2, Nokia 105, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 9 PureView are some of the phones that now reflect increased prices.

The Nokia 2.3 is listed on the company site to now retail at Rs. 7,585 in India. The Nokia 110, launched in India at Rs. 1,599, is now retailing at Rs. 1,684. Similarly the Nokia 6.2 is now retailing at Rs. 13,168, instead of the brought down price of Rs. 12,499. Similarly, earlier this year, the Nokia 7.2 price in India had been slashed from Rs. 18,599 to Rs. 15,499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant. However, the price of the phone has increased once again, and it currently retails at Rs. 16,330.

Nokia 105, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 4.2, and Nokia 3.2 phones are now retailing at Rs. 1,053, Rs. 6,320, Rs. 10,008, and Rs. 8,428, respectively. The Nokia 9 PureView was launched in India at Rs. 49,999, but the price has now been increased to Rs. 52,677 – an increase of Rs. 2,678 in India.

All the changed prices can be seen on the company website, and the prices can also be seen below:

Apart from HMD Global, brands like Realme, Xiaomi, Apple, and even Oppo have revised their prices in India.