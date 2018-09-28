Nokia 9 has allegedly been outed in another round of leaks that show off live images as well as the pricing of the upcoming Nokia flagship that has been rumoured to be in the works for a long time. The new live images coincide with the ones leaked previously, with elements like an impressive five-lens camera setup at the back with Zeiss optics and an LED flash. Apart from that, the new Nokia 9 leak gives out the phone’s front design, which is reminiscent of the Nokia 8 Sirocco with its curved edges and gives the Nokia 9 a borderless look.

Tipped to launch at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, the Nokia 9 probably has a long way to go until an official announcement. However, considering the fact that HMD Global hasn’t unveiled a “proper” Nokia flagship since the brand’s comeback at MWC 2017, all eyes are on each and every leak that surfaces around the Nokia 9. This new leak comes to us via Chinese social networking website Weibo where a user has posted back and front shots of the Nokia 9. As mentioned, the new leak reveals Nokia 9 price will start at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs. 50,600).

The penta-lens setup on the back of this leaked smartphone appears to be the most ambitious camera module ever seen on a handset. The report claims that the five-lens setup at the back consists of two 12-megapixel sensors with optical image stabilisation, two 16-megapixel sensors, and a fifth 8-megapixel sensor. On the front, it is claimed that the Nokia 9 will sport a 12-megapixel selfie camera. An in-display fingerprint sensor, and 6GB RAM are said to be part of the package, along with wireless charging support. The report claims the smartphone will come in two storage options, 64GB and 256GB.

The phone in the leak bears model number TA-1094, consistent with previous spottings and rumours. Previous reports have suggested that the penta-lens setup is the reason behind a substantial delay in the Nokia 9’s production cycle.

As for other specifications, the Nokia 9 is expected to sport the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, a 6.01-inch display. Before the five-camera setup leaks, the Nokia 9 was rumoured to sport a triple camera setup with a 41-megapixel, a 20-megapixel, and a 9.7-megapixel sensor at the back. The phone is expected to arrive in single SIM and dual SIM variants.